Russia Targets Ukrainian Military Infrastructure, Downs HIMARS Missiles and Drones

Russian forces struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, as well as drone assembly and storage facilities, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.

The strikes also targeted concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel, equipment and foreign mercenaries in 163 areas, the MoD said.The attacks were carried out using aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery.Russian air defense systems also intercepted a French-made Hammer guided bomb, 14 US- made HIMARS rockets and 71 fixed-wing drones.Other DevelopmentsRussia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 12 counterattacks, inflicted up to 510 casualties and destroyed five armored vehicles, six motor vehicles and five howitzers while improving its positions across nine settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic.Battlegroup Sever inflicted up to 45 casualties and destroyed an armored vehicle in the Kharkov Region near Volchansk.Battlegroup Yug repelled two counterattacks, inflicted up to 245 casualties and destroyed three armored vehicles, five pickup trucks, a station for electronic warfare and an ammunition depot while improving positions near five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic.Battlegroup Vostok advanced into Ukrainian defenses, inflicted over 155 casualties and destroyed a tank, seven motor vehicles, five artillery systems (including one US-made M109 Paladin and one M198 howitzers) and an ammunition depot across six settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Zaporozhye Region.Battlegroup Zapad repelled six counterattacks, inflicted up to 480 casualties and destroyed a tank, three armored vehicles, three motor vehicles, three artillery systems, two electronic warfare stations, and five ammunition depots while improving positions near five settlements in Kharkov Region.Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted up to 45 casualties and destroyed an armored vehicle, seven motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.

