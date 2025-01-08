https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/russian-firepower-decimates-ukrainian-airfields--drone-facilities-in-latest-strikes-1121382397.html

Russian Firepower Decimates Ukrainian Airfields & Drone Facilities in Latest Strikes

Sputnik International

Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, as well as drone assembly and storage facilities, over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"Using tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery, the Russian Armed Forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, drone assembly and storage sites, and concentrations of personnel and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry's statement read.Additionally, Russian air defense systems intercepted six HIMARS rockets manufactured in the United States and shot down 105 fixed-wing drones.Numbers Revealing Russia's Frontline Gains Over Past 24 HoursRussia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 13 Ukrainian counterattacks, inflicted over 530 casualties, and destroyed two armored vehicles and other equipment. These forces bolstered their positions and struck multiple Ukrainian brigades across several locations in the Donetsk People's Republic.Battlegroup Sever targeted a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade in Volchansk, in the Kharkov region, resulting in as many as 40 casualties, and the destruction of an armored vehicle and artillery piece.Battlegroup Yug captured 18 Ukrainian soldiers west of Kurakhovo, in the Donetsk People's Republic, and secured more advantageous positions.Battlegroup Zapad improved its tactical positions and meted out up to 380 casualties, while crippling multiple vehicles and artillery systems in four settlements in the Kharkov region. It also repelled a Ukrainian counterattack and wiped out five ammunition depots.Battlegroup Vostok advanced deep into Ukrainian defenses, repelled a counterattack, and meted out as many as 160 casualties. Ukraine's losses of equipment included a Krab self-propelled gun, a MaxxPro armored vehicle, and other assets. A logistics depot and an electronic warfare station were also destroyed.Battlegroup Dnepr targeted a Ukrainian mechanized brigade in Mala Tokmachka, in the Zaporozhye region, causing up to 70 casualties and destroying nine vehicles and an artillery piece.

