Violence Grips Capital of Chad: Check Out What Happened

Around 24 armed fighters from the jihadist militant group Boko Haram* attempted to storm the presidential complex in Chad's capital on Wednesday, according to Al Arabiya. Here is what we know so far:Related EventsThe attack coincided with an official visit to Chad by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.The violence comes shortly after a general election, touted as a step towards transitioning away from military rule. Last November, Chad demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent following the termination of a defense agreement with Paris. This move follows France’s expulsion from three Sahel countries: Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Chad continues to face security threats from jihadist groups like Boko Haram, particularly in the Lake Chad region. *Boko Haram is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

