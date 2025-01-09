https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/violence-grips-capital-of-chad-check-out-what-happened--1121388662.html
Violence Grips Capital of Chad: Check Out What Happened
Violence Grips Capital of Chad: Check Out What Happened
Violence recently gripped the capital of the African state of Chad, with gunfire erupting near the presidential complex in N'Djamena on January 8, 2025.
Around 24 armed fighters from the jihadist militant group Boko Haram
* attempted to storm the presidential complex in Chad's capital on Wednesday, according to Al Arabiya.
Here is what we know so far:
President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was inside the presidential office at the time of the attack.
Roads leading to the presidential complex were blocked, and armored vehicles along with special units were deployed for a counter-terrorism operation, Tchad 24 TV channel reported.
The infiltrators were overpowered by the presidential guard, with at least 18 assailants killed. A member of the security forces also died, according to government spokesman and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.
“Nothing serious has happened... This whole attempt at destabilization has been thwarted," Koulamallah stated in a social media video post. He also noted that the attackers were “probably not” rebels.
The attack coincided with an official visit to Chad by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The violence comes shortly after a general election, touted as a step towards transitioning away from military rule.
Last November, Chad demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent following the termination of a defense agreement with Paris. This move follows France’s expulsion
from three Sahel countries: Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.
Chad continues to face security threats from jihadist groups like Boko Haram, particularly in the Lake Chad region.

*Boko Haram is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.