https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/afghanistan-eyes-lng-transit-agreement-with-russia-1121397753.html
Afghanistan Eyes LNG Transit Agreement With Russia
Afghanistan Eyes LNG Transit Agreement With Russia
Sputnik International
Kabul intends to sign an agreement with Russia on the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through Afghanistan, the head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, Rustam Khabibullin, told Sputnik on Friday.
2025-01-10T09:49+0000
2025-01-10T09:49+0000
2025-01-10T09:49+0000
economy
afghanistan
russia
kabul
lng
liquefied natural gas (lng)
lng exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117735509_0:285:3072:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_3cdb6c38c6d734d62fcced1e7f4c4796.jpg
"Afghanistan intends to sign a contract on the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through its territory to Southeast Asia at the upcoming KazanForum 2025," Khabibullin said, adding that the transit could be carried out via gas tankers. Trial shipments have already taken place, he added. An agreement for the annual transit of 50 million tons of Russian oil was signed at the 2023 forum, while a contract for the transit of 2 million tons of Russian wheat and flour was signed at the 2024 edition, Khabibullin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/how-much-is-battle-against-russian-natural-gas-costing-europe-1121376488.html
afghanistan
russia
kabul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117735509_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36e1ba04856d5ffc122e6d0173614614.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian gas supplies, russian gas transit, who buys russian gas, russian lng transit
russian gas supplies, russian gas transit, who buys russian gas, russian lng transit
Afghanistan Eyes LNG Transit Agreement With Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kabul intends to sign an agreement with Russia on the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through Afghanistan, the head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, Rustam Khabibullin, told Sputnik on Friday.
"Afghanistan intends to sign a contract on the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through its territory
to Southeast Asia at the upcoming KazanForum 2025," Khabibullin said, adding that the transit could be carried out via gas tankers.
Trial shipments
have already taken place, he added.
An agreement for the annual transit
of 50 million tons of Russian oil was signed at the 2023 forum, while a contract for the transit of 2 million tons of Russian wheat and flour was signed at the 2024 edition, Khabibullin said.
The 2025 International Economic Forum of Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC), "Russia—Islamic World: KazanForum," is expected to be held in mid-May.