Afghanistan Eyes LNG Transit Agreement With Russia

Kabul intends to sign an agreement with Russia on the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through Afghanistan, the head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, Rustam Khabibullin, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Afghanistan intends to sign a contract on the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through its territory to Southeast Asia at the upcoming KazanForum 2025," Khabibullin said, adding that the transit could be carried out via gas tankers. Trial shipments have already taken place, he added. An agreement for the annual transit of 50 million tons of Russian oil was signed at the 2023 forum, while a contract for the transit of 2 million tons of Russian wheat and flour was signed at the 2024 edition, Khabibullin said.

