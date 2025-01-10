https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/california-wildfires-threaten-to-scorch-states-insurance-sector-spread-losses-nationwide-1121402667.html

California Wildfires Threaten to Scorch State’s Insurance Sector, Spread Losses Nationwide

California Wildfires Threaten to Scorch State’s Insurance Sector, Spread Losses Nationwide

Sputnik International

The devastating wildfires wreaking havoc on Greater Los Angeles are shaping up to become one of the greatest disasters in history, destroying or damaging over 9,300 homes, businesses and other buildings, and causing up to $150 billion in damage. Here's how the disaster could affect the US insurance sector.

2025-01-10T14:50+0000

2025-01-10T14:50+0000

2025-01-10T14:50+0000

americas

us

california

los angeles county

aig

insurance

insurance company

economic losses

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121402864_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10dd895a9bb06faaaca4350a16efc876.jpg

Stuck in the middle of the crisis are California’s major insurance companies, some of whom managed to flee before the disaster began, while others, including the state-backed FAIR Plan, face payouts that could bankrupt them.Major insurers who’ve either halted the issuance of new policies or quit California entirely in the last five years include Allstate, AIG, American National, AmGUARD, Falls Lake, Chubb, Travelers, Farmer’s and The Hartford.Nationwide announced last year that it would withdraw from California by June 2025. State Farm, until now the state’s largest home insurer, started halting renewals to policies in early 2024, cancelling over 72,000 to date.California’s state-backed FAIR Plan stepped in where private companies backed out, but costs more (about $3,200 per year and climbing) and provides lower coverage. The program has $458 billion in exposure, and already faces up to $24 billion in losses thanks to January's fires.Wildfires are just one of the natural disasters making wide swathes of the US uninsurable.On the East Coast, millions of Floridians, and residents of other hurricane and flooding-prone coastal areas from Texas to Massachusetts, are facing the same problem: declining coverage and soaring premiums. In 2023 alone, the US recorded 28 major climate disasters causing over $93 bln in damage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/billionaires-budget-cuts--drought-whats-fueling-las-fire-crisis-1121401372.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/california-wildfires-unexpected-links-to-us-green-lobby-and-ukraine-1121391704.html

americas

california

los angeles county

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

are people insured in california, who's insured in california, is los angeles insured from fire