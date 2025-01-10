https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/chinas-qingdao-metro-unveils-worlds-first-carbon-fiber-train-1121402267.html
China's Qingdao Metro Unveils World's First Carbon Fiber Train
The Qingdao Metro in China's eastern Shandong province has launched the world's first carbon fiber train for commercial operation, with 11% lighter in weight compared to conventional trains, China Central Television reported on Friday.
Carbon fiber is five times stronger than steel, but four times lighter. The main body and load-bearing structures of the new rolling stock are made of carbon fiber-based composite materials, thus reportedly reducing the weight of the train by 11% and energy consumption by 7%. Carbon dioxide emissions from each such train will be reduced by 130 tons annually. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in 2021 that China was firmly committed to achieving peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. He added that China would strictly control thermal power projects and coal consumption growth during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and gradually reduce it during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Qingdao Metro in China's eastern Shandong province has launched the world's first carbon fiber train for commercial operation, with 11% lighter in weight compared to conventional trains, China Central Television reported on Friday.
Normally, subway trains are mainly made of steel and aluminum, CCTV said. Carbon fiber is five times stronger than steel, but four times lighter.
The main body and load-bearing structures of the new rolling stock are made of carbon fiber-based composite materials
, thus reportedly reducing the weight of the train by 11% and energy consumption by 7%. Carbon dioxide emissions from each such train will be reduced by 130 tons annually.
Qingdao's metro system was built in 2015. It is 352 kilometers (219 miles) long, has eight branches and 172 stations. Seven more lines are under construction.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in 2021 that China was firmly committed to achieving peak
carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. He added that China would strictly control thermal power projects and coal consumption growth during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and gradually reduce it during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).