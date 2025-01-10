https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/were-trumps-plans-for-greenland-hidden-away-in-biden-pentagons-2024-arctic-strategy-1121403981.html

Were Trump's Plans for Greenland Hidden Away in Biden Pentagon's 2024 Arctic Strategy?

Were Trump's Plans for Greenland Hidden Away in Biden Pentagon's 2024 Arctic Strategy?

Sputnik International

Donald Trump has riled up America's allies and the world with his seemingly outlandish plans to purchase Greenland. But setting aside the bluster and pomp, Trump's approach isn't really all that different from that of his predecessors, international affairs observer Irina Strelnikova says.

The Arctic Strategy published by the Pentagon in mid-2024 outlined Greenland's central role in US plans for the region, and Donald Trump's strategy is merely making a few corrections, Strelnikova, a researcher at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik.“The new strategy expressed the need to expand US capabilities for conducting a campaign in the Arctic, particularly in the areas of communications, intelligence, surveillance and interaction with allies and partners,” the observer recalled.The reasons for Greenland’s centrality to the US Arctic strategy are clear, the observer said. “It hosts a US military base, including components of the US early warning system for missile attack. And on the basis of the strategy adopted in the summer of 2024, comprehensive modernization is being carried out.”Since Russia knew about US plans long before Trump’s arrival, it will be sure to account for any risks to its national security and interests associated with the incoming administration’s plans, Strelnikova believes.Trump is unlikely to succeed with his Greenland plans, according to Strelnikova, but if he does, the major factor for Russia to really worry about is US Coast Guard patrols in the island’s vicinity.In any event, it remains uncertain when the US Coast Guard will achieve significant icebreaking capability, given the constant delays plaguing America's Arctic icebreaker program.

