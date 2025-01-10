Were Trump's Plans for Greenland Hidden Away in Biden Pentagon's 2024 Arctic Strategy?
Donald Trump has riled up America's allies and the world with his seemingly outlandish plans to purchase Greenland. But setting aside the bluster and pomp, Trump's approach isn't really all that different from that of his predecessors, international affairs observer Irina Strelnikova says.
The Arctic Strategy published by the Pentagon in mid-2024 outlined Greenland's central role in US plans for the region, and Donald Trump's strategy is merely making a few corrections, Strelnikova, a researcher at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik.
“The new strategy expressed the need to expand US capabilities for conducting a campaign in the Arctic, particularly in the areas of communications, intelligence, surveillance and interaction with allies and partners,” the observer recalled.
As for Trump's plans, “from the perspective of whether this is really something fundamentally new or unexpected – it’s not. This is just Trump’s standard, peculiar manner of asserting himself,” Strelnikova said.
The reasons for Greenland’s centrality to the US Arctic strategy are clear, the observer said. “It hosts a US military base, including components of the US early warning system for missile attack. And on the basis of the strategy adopted in the summer of 2024, comprehensive modernization is being carried out.”
© Photo : US Department of DefenseExcerpt from the Pentagon's 2024 Arctic Strategy highlighting the centrality of Greenland to US and NATO Arctic operations.
Excerpt from the Pentagon's 2024 Arctic Strategy highlighting the centrality of Greenland to US and NATO Arctic operations.
Since Russia knew about US plans long before Trump’s arrival, it will be sure to account for any risks to its national security and interests associated with the incoming administration’s plans, Strelnikova believes.
Trump is unlikely to succeed with his Greenland plans, according to Strelnikova, but if he does, the major factor for Russia to really worry about is US Coast Guard patrols in the island’s vicinity.
“Of course, the deployment of any [additional] US forces in Greenland will reduce the Northern Fleet’s operational capabilities, and make the naval facilities in our part of the Arctic more vulnerable to missiles. But first, we are prepared for this, and second: no one will sell Greenland," the observer said.
"Our principle task will be to prevent the main driver of tensions, the US Coast Guard, from reaching Greenland. Because, as experience and US actions in the South China Sea and East Asia have shown, the Coast Guard is an instrument of pressure used far more often than the US Navy, and acts more aggressively in so-called maritime grey zones, due to the presumed lower risk of a major military conflict,” Strelnikova emphasized.
In any event, it remains uncertain when the US Coast Guard will achieve significant icebreaking capability, given the constant delays plaguing America's Arctic icebreaker program.
