US Creates Infrastructure for Nuclear-Capable Jets in Greenland - Russian Ambassador

The United States is creating an airfield infrastructure in Greenland for planes capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.

Last month, US President-elect Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, called it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland, thus commenting on his decision to appoint a new US ambassador to Denmark. Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has since responded, saying that the island is not for sale. "The island-based US Pituffik Space Base [ex-Thule Air Base] today is a part of the US' system for warning about a nuclear strike from the Arctic direction. It is undergoing comprehensive modernization, including radar systems worth billions of dollars. It is also building airfield infrastructure for F-35 fighter jets, which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Such jets have already used the base's airfield for training," Barbin said. The US military has been permanently present in Greenland since World War II, the ambassador added. Greenland's Future Should Be Determined Without Outside Interference"Greenland is interested in developing mutually beneficial international cooperation, including with the United States. The question of Greenland's fate should be decided on the basis of the expression of the will of the Greenlanders themselves within the framework of the current Danish legislation and without any outside interference," Barbin said.US President-elect Donald Trump, due to assume office on January 20, in December 2024 called it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Danish Realm, thus commenting on his decision to appoint a new US ambassador to Denmark. Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has since responded, saying that the island is not for sale.Trump told reporters earlier in January that he cannot guarantee he will not use military force to take over Greenland. Later, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said there are currently no military plans in place to take control over Greenland by force.Trump first announced his claims for Greenland in 2019, when he was serving his first presidential term.

