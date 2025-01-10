https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/us-creates-infrastructure-for-nuclear-capable-jets-in-greenland---russian-ambassador-1121397060.html
US Creates Infrastructure for Nuclear-Capable Jets in Greenland - Russian Ambassador
The United States is creating an airfield infrastructure in Greenland for planes capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.
Last month, US President-elect Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, called it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland, thus commenting on his decision to appoint a new US ambassador to Denmark. Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has since responded, saying that the island is not for sale. "The island-based US Pituffik Space Base [ex-Thule Air Base] today is a part of the US' system for warning about a nuclear strike from the Arctic direction. It is undergoing comprehensive modernization, including radar systems worth billions of dollars. It is also building airfield infrastructure for F-35 fighter jets, which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Such jets have already used the base's airfield for training," Barbin said. The US military has been permanently present in Greenland since World War II, the ambassador added.
"Russia supports boosting stability in the Arctic. It is possible only on the foundation of creating a system of international security equal for all Arctic states," Barbin said.
Greenland's Future Should Be Determined Without Outside Interference
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choices in domestic policy in 2009.