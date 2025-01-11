International
Death Toll From Los Angeles Wildfires Rises to 11
Death Toll From Los Angeles Wildfires Rises to 11
Sputnik International
The death toll from the ongoing wildfires in and around Los Angeles has risen to 11 people, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said.
Six people have died in the Eaton fire in Altadena, and five others have been killed by the Pacific Palisades fire, the data showed. The department has earlier said that the identification of the deceased might take several weeks as the department was not able to respond to all deaths due to the fire conditions and safety concerns. US President Joe Biden said that the death toll from the Los Angeles fires was likely to increase as many people remained unaccounted for. Multiple wildfires have broken out in California since Tuesday, prompting tens of thousands to evacuate. California Governor Gavin Newsom said in the early hours of Friday that the California National Guard had arrived in Los Angeles to prevent looting in the evacuation zone.
07:03 GMT 11.01.2025
The death toll from the ongoing wildfires in and around Los Angeles has risen to 11 people, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said.
Six people have died in the Eaton fire in Altadena, and five others have been killed by the Pacific Palisades fire, the data showed.
The department has earlier said that the identification of the deceased might take several weeks as the department was not able to respond to all deaths due to the fire conditions and safety concerns. US President Joe Biden said that the death toll from the Los Angeles fires was likely to increase as many people remained unaccounted for.
Multiple wildfires have broken out in California since Tuesday, prompting tens of thousands to evacuate. California Governor Gavin Newsom said in the early hours of Friday that the California National Guard had arrived in Los Angeles to prevent looting in the evacuation zone.
