EU Has Just Lost Donbass Lithium Mine Meant to Power Bloc’s ‘Green' Ambitions
An electric car a logo of the Citizens' wind farm company stands at a charging station in Sprakebuell, Germany, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
© AP Photo / Frank Molter
The Russian MoD released footage Saturday showing Russian troops raising the flag over the DPR town of Shevchenko after a series of hard-fought battles. The strategic town’s liberation is devastating news for European industrialists looking for an easy euro in post-2014 coup Ukraine. Here’s why.
The Shevchenko Lithium Ore Field is laden with an estimated 13.8 million tons of lithium ores with a pure lithium oxide content of up to 207,000 tons, according to a 2018 Ukrainian State Geology and Subsoil Service study.
The deposit is the largest not only in Ukraine, but all of Europe. Besides lithium, the field also contains tantalum, niobium and beryl.
Australian-registered, British businessman-owned mining company European Lithium announced in late 2021 that it was in the process of “securing” the Shevchenko field for itself.
In January 2024, the company said that had been granted a 20-year special mining permit for the site, with work to begin upon the approval of shareholders.
The Shevchenko deposit’s loss is a major blow to the European Union’s lithium needs, and its rare earth mineral needs in general.
A 2020 European Commission report estimated that the bloc would need up to 18 times more lithium for its ‘green transition’ projects by 2030, and 60 times more by 2050.
Nearly all modern all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid use lithium-ion batteries, which contain lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite. Similar (but smaller) lithium-ion batteries power portable electronics, including cell phones and computers.
Without a cheap source of lithium, the EU’s automotive giants will fall further behind China and the US in the race for EV supremacy.
Facing the inevitable collapse of its lithium ambitions in Ukraine, European media is already eyeing Latin America for its mineral and rare earths needs.
Shevchenko’s liberation is also the latest blow in Brussels’ mostly self-inflicted recession and deindustrialization crisis – triggered by the loss of cheap and dependable Russian energy, which have made the EU’s industrial output increasingly uncompetitive against the US and China. Russia warned this would happen all the way back in the spring of 2022.
19 February 2024, 18:35 GMT