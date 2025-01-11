https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/israeli-air-force-attacks-hezbollah-group-in-southern-lebanon---idf-1121410292.html
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has targeted a group of Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon after the detection of activities violating the ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.
"Earlier today (Saturday), several terrorists were identified leaving a military compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. An IAF aircraft struck the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat," the IDF said on Telegram. The IDF added that it continues to follow ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon. A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah came into effect on November 27, after months of fighting. Despite the truce, the Israeli armed forces continued to intrude into Lebanese airspace, striking selected targets in the south, conducting aerial reconnaissance over Beirut and major cities, and raiding border villages.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has targeted a group of Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon after the detection of activities violating the ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.
"Earlier today (Saturday), several terrorists were identified leaving a military compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. An IAF aircraft struck the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat," the IDF said on Telegram.
The IDF added that it continues to follow ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon.
"The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," it said.
A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah came into effect on November 27, after months of fighting. Despite the truce, the Israeli armed forces continued to intrude into Lebanese airspace, striking selected targets in the south, conducting aerial reconnaissance over Beirut and major cities, and raiding border villages.