https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/israeli-air-force-attacks-hezbollah-group-in-southern-lebanon---idf-1121410292.html

Israeli Air Force Attacks Hezbollah Group in Southern Lebanon - IDF

Israeli Air Force Attacks Hezbollah Group in Southern Lebanon - IDF

Sputnik International

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has targeted a group of Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon after the detection of activities violating the ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

2025-01-11T19:04+0000

2025-01-11T19:04+0000

2025-01-11T19:04+0000

world

middle east

lebanon

israel

beirut

israel defense forces (idf)

israeli air force (iaf)

hezbollah

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

"Earlier today (Saturday), several terrorists were identified leaving a military compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. An IAF aircraft struck the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat," the IDF said on Telegram. The IDF added that it continues to follow ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon. A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah came into effect on November 27, after months of fighting. Despite the truce, the Israeli armed forces continued to intrude into Lebanese airspace, striking selected targets in the south, conducting aerial reconnaissance over Beirut and major cities, and raiding border villages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/israeli-defense-minister-pushes-for-strategy-to-completely-wipe-out-hamas-in-gaza-1121398268.html

lebanon

israel

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the israeli air force (iaf) has targeted a group of hezbollah fighters in southern lebanon after the detection of activities violating the ceasefire, the israel defense forces (idf) said on saturday.