Israeli Defense Minister Pushes for Strategy to Completely Wipe Out Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the military to present a plan for the complete destruction of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip if Israeli hostages are not released by the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

"If a hostage deal does not take place before president Trump takes office, it is necessary to ensure the complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza," Katz said at a meeting with senior military officials, according to Channel 14.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

