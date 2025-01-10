Israeli Defense Minister Pushes for Strategy to Completely Wipe Out Hamas in Gaza

International
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the military to present a plan for the complete destruction of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip if Israeli hostages are not released by the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.
"If a hostage deal does not take place before president Trump takes office, it is necessary to ensure the complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza," Katz said at a meeting with senior military officials, according to Channel 14.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what's happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who's backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what's happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovRuins of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel, Thursday Jan. 2, 2025.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the military to present a plan for the complete destruction of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip if Israeli hostages are not released by the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.
"If a hostage deal does not take place before president Trump takes office, it is necessary to ensure the complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza," Katz said at a meeting with senior military officials, according to Channel 14.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages.
Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
