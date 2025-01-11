https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/latest-us-anti-russian-energy-sanctions-threaten-to-destabilize-global-markets-heres-how-1121409189.html

Latest US Anti-Russian Energy Sanctions Threaten to Destabilize Global Markets: Here's How

Sputnik International

Washington’s latest sanctions on Russian energy companies “represent an attempt to cause at least some damage to the Russian economy, even at the risk of destabilizing world markets on the eve of the end of President Joe Biden’s inglorious tenure in power,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced. What are the move's risks? Sputnik explores.

Failing to secure a “strategic defeat of Moscow” or undermine the Russian economy, the US is ready to “sacrifice” the interests “of both the United States’ European allies, forced to switch to more expensive and unsteady American supplies, and its own population,” the Ministry said in a statement Saturday.How Can Biden’s Moves Destabilize Markets?Temporarily interrupting Russian oil supplies, and forcing Russia to find alternative routes, making deliveries more expensive.As veteran independent financial analyst Tom Luongo told Sputnik on Friday, Russia is simply too big to simply be priced out of the market, meaning any price adjustments will apply to the world market once Moscow adjusts to the new restrictions.Russia accounts for some 11% of global crude oil production (10.75 million barrels a day), consuming only 3.68 million bpd. The remainder is exported. Any price bumps caused by sanctions will apply to this 7 million bpd.Oil prices are already up after the sanctions announcement, WTI by 3.58%, Brent 3.69%, and the OPEC basket 1.13%, according to oilprice.com.What Do Higher Oil Prices Mean?

