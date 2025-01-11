https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/russia-to-respond-to-us-sanctions-against-energy-sector---russian-foreign-ministry-1121410153.html
Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Against Energy Sector - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Against Energy Sector - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The United States' decision to introduce new sanctions against the Russian energy sector will receive a response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
2025-01-11T19:01+0000
2025-01-11T19:01+0000
2025-01-11T19:01+0000
russia
russia
washington
russian foreign ministry
joe biden
russian economy under sanctions
energy
energy crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"Washington's hostile actions will not go unanswered and will be taken into account [by Moscow] when developing foreign economic strategy," the statement said. The ministry also noted that the introduction of new sanctions is an attempt to harm the Russian economy ahead of the end of President Joe Biden's "inglorious tenure" at the cost of the risk of destabilizing global markets. The interests of US allies in Europe and residents of the United States are being sacrificed, the ministry added. Russia will continue implementation of large oil and gas production projects, as well as import substitution, provision of oilfield services and construction of nuclear power plants in third countries, the ministry also said, noting that Moscow was and remains a key and reliable player on the global energy market. On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on more than 200 companies and individuals linked to Russia's energy sector, as well as more than 180 vessels involved in energy transportation. The sanctions are aimed at restricting Moscow's access to international markets and reducing revenues from oil and gas exports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/latest-us-anti-russian-energy-sanctions-threaten-to-destabilize-global-markets-heres-how-1121409189.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the united states' decision to introduce new sanctions against the russian energy sector will receive a response, the russian foreign ministry said in a statement on saturday.
the united states' decision to introduce new sanctions against the russian energy sector will receive a response, the russian foreign ministry said in a statement on saturday.
Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Against Energy Sector - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States' decision to introduce new sanctions against the Russian energy sector will receive a response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"Washington's hostile actions will not go unanswered and will be taken into account [by Moscow] when developing foreign economic strategy," the statement said.
The ministry also noted that the introduction of new sanctions is an attempt to harm the Russian economy ahead of the end of President Joe Biden's "inglorious tenure" at the cost of the risk of destabilizing global markets. The interests of US allies in Europe and residents of the United States are being sacrificed, the ministry added.
"Accordingly, the incoming president, who does not have the right to lift the mentioned sanctions without the approval of Congress, is left with a 'scorched earth,' literally and figuratively," the statement said.
Russia will continue implementation of large oil and gas production projects, as well as import substitution, provision of oilfield services and construction of nuclear power plants in third countries, the ministry also said, noting that Moscow was and remains a key and reliable player on the global energy market.
On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on more than 200 companies and individuals linked to Russia's energy sector, as well as more than 180 vessels involved in energy transportation. The sanctions are aimed at restricting Moscow's access to international markets and reducing revenues from oil and gas exports.