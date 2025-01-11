https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/russia-to-respond-to-us-sanctions-against-energy-sector---russian-foreign-ministry-1121410153.html

Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Against Energy Sector - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Against Energy Sector - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The United States' decision to introduce new sanctions against the Russian energy sector will receive a response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

2025-01-11T19:01+0000

2025-01-11T19:01+0000

2025-01-11T19:01+0000

russia

russia

washington

russian foreign ministry

joe biden

russian economy under sanctions

energy

energy crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg

"Washington's hostile actions will not go unanswered and will be taken into account [by Moscow] when developing foreign economic strategy," the statement said. The ministry also noted that the introduction of new sanctions is an attempt to harm the Russian economy ahead of the end of President Joe Biden's "inglorious tenure" at the cost of the risk of destabilizing global markets. The interests of US allies in Europe and residents of the United States are being sacrificed, the ministry added. Russia will continue implementation of large oil and gas production projects, as well as import substitution, provision of oilfield services and construction of nuclear power plants in third countries, the ministry also said, noting that Moscow was and remains a key and reliable player on the global energy market. On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on more than 200 companies and individuals linked to Russia's energy sector, as well as more than 180 vessels involved in energy transportation. The sanctions are aimed at restricting Moscow's access to international markets and reducing revenues from oil and gas exports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/latest-us-anti-russian-energy-sanctions-threaten-to-destabilize-global-markets-heres-how-1121409189.html

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united states' decision to introduce new sanctions against the russian energy sector will receive a response, the russian foreign ministry said in a statement on saturday.