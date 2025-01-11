https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/ukraine-loses-up-to-240-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121407885.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 240 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 240 servicepeople, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, four mortars and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said. In total, Ukraine has lost over 50,840 servicepeople and 296 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk region, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 240 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 240 servicepeople, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, four mortars and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks
in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said.
29 December 2024, 12:46 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 50,840 servicepeople and 296 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk region, the ministry added.