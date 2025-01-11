International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/ukraine-loses-up-to-240-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121407885.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 240 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-01-11T13:16+0000
2025-01-11T13:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
kursk
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d29dba1c825ca15bb180e29d2710501.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 240 servicepeople, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, four mortars and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said. In total, Ukraine has lost over 50,840 servicepeople and 296 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk region, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/ukraine-lost-up-to-400-troops-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121299193.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43484bee9376b01fe65b7f0faff02883.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, kursk region, ukrainian armed forces
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, kursk region, ukrainian armed forces

Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

13:16 GMT 11.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024.
Russian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 240 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 240 servicepeople, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, four mortars and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said.
An artillery unit serviceman operates a self-propelled artillery vehicle, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Kharkov region - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost Up to 400 Troops in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day
29 December 2024, 12:46 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 50,840 servicepeople and 296 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk region, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала