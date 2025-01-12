https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/gaza-hostages-deal-may-be-reached-before-trumps-inauguration---white-house-1121417486.html

Gaza Hostages Deal May Be Reached Before Trump's Inauguration - White House

The sides of negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip are "very close" to an agreement that could be reached before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

The sides of negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip are "very close" to an agreement that could be reached before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday. White House Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk has been in Doha for a week, where final details of the text of the agreement are being agreed upon, Sullivan said. Biden receives daily updates on this issue and will most likely have talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon, Sullivan also said. On October 7, 2023, during a Hamas attack on southern Israeli settlements, the radicals captured more than 250 people and took them to the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli data, 98 people are still held captive by Hamas, including those believed to be dead. During various operations and humanitarian efforts, 156 people were returned from Hamas captivity, including the dead hostages whose bodies were taken out of Gaza. The hostages, including women, children and the elderly, have been held captive for more than 15 months. Among the hostages held captive, there are also two with Russian citizenship.

