Trump, Putin May Hold Phone Conversation in Coming Days or Weeks - Waltz

US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a phone conversation in the coming days or weeks, Trump’s National Security Advisor Designate Mike Waltz said on Sunday.

"Well, we haven't set the exact framework for it yet. We're working on that, but I do you know, expect a call for at least in the coming days and weeks, so that that would be a step we and we'll take it from there. I will say, you know, the other thing that we're going to need to see is really stabilizing things on the battlefield. And one of the things that we'll be asking of the Ukrainians is they have real manpower issues," Trump’s National Security Advisor Designate Mike Waltz said on air of ABC. Trump recognizes the fact that the idea of retaking territories held by Russia is unrealistic, and others are starting to understand this too, the national security advisor designate added. Waltz also said that achieving a ceasefire would be an "incredibly positive first step" for both Russia and Ukraine that could lead to a negotiated settlement of the conflict. In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin set the terms for a peace settlement in Ukraine, which include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Russia's new regions and guarantees from Kiev that it will abandon plans to join NATO. The president also mentioned an end to sanctions against Russia. After Ukrainian troops attacked the Kursk Region in August, Putin called the prospect of negotiations with Kiev impossible. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow's peace proposals had not been voided, but Russia would not engage with Ukraine at this point.

