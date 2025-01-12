https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/preparations-for-putin-trump-meeting-underway---president-elects-national-security-advisor-1121415941.html

Preparations for Putin-Trump Meeting Underway - President-Elect's National Security Advisor

Preparations for Putin-Trump Meeting Underway - President-Elect's National Security Advisor

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Russian president was open to meeting with Trump after his inauguration. Russia welcomes Trump's... 12.01.2025, Sputnik International

2025-01-12T14:39+0000

2025-01-12T14:39+0000

2025-01-12T15:03+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032733_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1305ce1cf88c58d651a8b0ad36985fb.jpg

Trump National Security Advisor pick Mike Waltz has confirmed that preparations for a meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump are underway."Well, the preparations are underway," Waltz said in an ABC News interview Sunday after being asked when the prospective meeting might occur.At a press briefing earlier in the week, Trump said Putin "wants to meet" and that his transition team was in the process of "setting it up." The format of the meeting is "to be determined," Trump added."President Putin wants to meet. He's said that even publicly. And we have to get that war over with, that's a bloody mess," Trump said, referring to the ongoing NATO-Russia conflict in Ukraine using Kiev as a proxy.Presidents Putin and Trump had a summit meeting in Helsinki in July 2018. They've met on at least four other occasions on the sidelines of international venues, and have spoken privately 16 times or more. The outgoing president, Joe Biden, held one meeting with Putin, in June 2021 in Geneva.In a statement Sunday, the White House said Washington believes any agreement on Ukraine must provide "security guarantees" to prevent the conflict from reoccurring. Russian officials including President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have themselves pointed to the need for iron-clad guarantees, but for Russia, given Kiev's tendency to renege on agreements, from the 2015 Minsk peace deal, to the 2022 draft agreement reached in Istanbul, but left unsigned thanks to interference by NATO.Keith Kellogg, Trump's pick for Ukraine envoy, said earlier this week that for the Ukraine conflict to end, Russia and the US need to communicate. "The biggest mistake that President Biden made is the fact that he never engaged in any conversations with Putin," Kellogg said in an interview.On Tuesday, Trump said he "can understand" Russia's concerns about having NATO "right on their doorstep" in Ukraine, and slammed the Biden administration for ignoring Moscow's long-held apprehension.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, donald trump