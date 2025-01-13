https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/incumbent-croatian-president-zoran-milanovic-declares-victory-in-runoff-election-1121418555.html

Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic Declares Victory in Runoff Election

Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic Declares Victory in Runoff Election

Sputnik International

Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who is leading with three times the number of votes compared to his opponent, Dragan Primorac, has declared victory in the election runoff on Sunday.

2025-01-13T00:35+0000

2025-01-13T00:35+0000

2025-01-13T04:49+0000

world

zoran milanovic

croatia

presidential election

presidential race

vote

multipolar world

multipolarity

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121418398_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9b07a121f83c16d87d76917cb621bec8.jpg

Milanovic received 1,117,751 votes, while Primorac garnered 379,201 votes, according to the data from 99.59% of polling stations published on the State Electoral Commission official website. Voter turnout was 44.17%.Voting took place on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) to 7:00 p.m. at over 6,700 polling stations in Croatia and 105 locations in 38 other countries. A total of 3,769,598 people were eligible to vote, with 14,600 observers accredited.Milanovic has often been labeled pro-Russian in Western media for his unwillingness to draw Croatia into NATO's proxy war with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/croatias-president-doesnt-want-be-wests-circus-poodle-in-ukraine-crisis-1106865789.html

croatia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zoran milanovic, milanovic, croatian president, presidential election, presidential elections, election runoff, second tour, election day, pro-russian, pro-moscow, russian agent, croatia and russia, nato proxy war, nato's proxy war, russia-croatia relations, multipolarity, multipolar world order