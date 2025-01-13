International
Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic Declares Victory in Runoff Election
Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic Declares Victory in Runoff Election
Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who is leading with three times the number of votes compared to his opponent, Dragan Primorac, has declared victory in the election runoff on Sunday.
Milanovic received 1,117,751 votes, while Primorac garnered 379,201 votes, according to the data from 99.59% of polling stations published on the State Electoral Commission official website. Voter turnout was 44.17%.Voting took place on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) to 7:00 p.m. at over 6,700 polling stations in Croatia and 105 locations in 38 other countries. A total of 3,769,598 people were eligible to vote, with 14,600 observers accredited.Milanovic has often been labeled pro-Russian in Western media for his unwillingness to draw Croatia into NATO's proxy war with Russia.
00:35 GMT 13.01.2025 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 13.01.2025)
Incumbent president and presidential candidate Zoran Milanovic, right, greets supporters after his headquarters claimed victory in elections in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who is leading with three times the number of votes compared to his opponent, Dragan Primorac, has declared victory in the election runoff on Sunday.
Milanovic received 1,117,751 votes, while Primorac garnered 379,201 votes, according to the data from 99.59% of polling stations published on the State Electoral Commission official website. Voter turnout was 44.17%.

"I perceive this as an endorsement of my work over the past five years, a step of trust in me… My hand is extended, it is my duty to those who represent the executive power in this country and who claim they are responsible for 99%, while the rest of us — for the remaining 1%," Milanovic told reporters at the election headquarters, thanking his supporters and asking for applause for the voters of the rival Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party.

Voting took place on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) to 7:00 p.m. at over 6,700 polling stations in Croatia and 105 locations in 38 other countries. A total of 3,769,598 people were eligible to vote, with 14,600 observers accredited.
Milanovic has often been labeled pro-Russian in Western media for his unwillingness to draw Croatia into NATO's proxy war with Russia.
