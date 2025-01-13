https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/israeli-finance-minister-calls-proposed-gaza-deal-catastrophe-for-national-security-1121422813.html
Israeli Finance Minister Calls Proposed Gaza Deal 'Catastrophe' for National Security
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A deal that will secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners would be a catastrophe for Israel's national security, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday.
Smotrich, who is known for his far-right views, has repeatedly opposed talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, insisting that Israel's war on Palestinian movement Hamas should continue until a complete victory is achieved.
"The fledgling deal is a catastrophe for the national security of the State of Israel. We will not be part of a surrender agreement that includes the release of terrorists, the end of war and the devaluation of achievements bought with blood, as well as the betrayal of many hostages," Smotrich wrote on X.
He argued that Israel needed instead to increase its pressure on Hamas, cleanse the entire Gaza Strip, take control of humanitarian aid flows and "open the gates of hell on Gaza until Hamas surrenders completely and all the hostages are returned."
The Walla news website reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Israel and international mediators had agreed a draft deal on Gaza during negotiations in Doha. A response from Hamas was expected.
Hamas captured more than 250 hostages in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and took them to the Gaza Strip. Israel believes 98 remain in Hamas captivity, including those believed to be dead, while 156 people and the bodies of the deceased have been released. There are two Russian nationals among the hostages.