Russia-Iran Power Play: Strategic Alliance Taking Shape

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is expected to visit Moscow on January 17 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran.

The upcoming signing of the partnership treaty between Russia and Iran highlights the fact that these two countries have much in common, including enemies, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the Department of American Studies of the University of Tehran, told Sputnik.Why Russia and Iran Need to Cooperate With One Another?The hostility the US and some European states show towards Russia and Iran also necessitate “more cooperation between the two neighbors,” he observed, adding that “in order to make sure that we live in a better world, countries of similar interests and objectives should work with each other.”Meanwhile, Russian military expert Yuri Lyamin of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies think tank argued that the previous cooperation treaty between Russia and Iran, signed in 2001, is no longer enough to accommodate the partnership between the two countries.He also advised to refrain from speculating about the exact details of the treaty before it is actually signed, though he did note that security cooperation between Russia and Iran is going to have a “special place” in the new agreement.Economic CooperationCooperation helps Moscow and Tehran to resist pressure from adversaries such as the US and to deal with the sanctions imposed by the West, thus making the strengthening of economic ties between Russia and Iran all but inevitable, Izadi explained.“Russia used to buy a lot of goods from Europe, for example, before the Ukraine conflict, and some of those goods are available in Iran,” Izadi suggested. “So Iranian companies would be happy to basically cover some of the products that are not coming to Russia from Europe.”Defense PartnershipDefense and security cooperation, which “has been a constant part of Iran-Russia relations for many decades now,” can also flourish under the auspices of the new treaty.Having noted the threat of terrorist organizations both Russia and Iran face, Izadi lamented that some of these terror groups are supported by certain “Western countries” who should realize now “that there is a united front among the countries of this region to make sure that terrorism doesn't take hold.”Space CooperationIzadi pointed out the prospects of deeper Russian-Iranian cooperation in space, an area where Russia possesses “more advanced technology than Iran.”Lyamin offered a similar assessment, noting that Iran would be interested in Russia’s “colossal experience” in that sphere, as well as in Moscow’s assistance in launching Iranian satellites into orbit.

