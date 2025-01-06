https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/iran-russia-agreement-includes-cooperation-on-security-defense--iranian-foreign-ministry-1121370485.html
Iran-Russia Agreement Includes Cooperation on Security, Defense – Iranian Foreign Ministry
Defense and security cooperation is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"The cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia covers various aspects. One of the most significant areas of cooperation is trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, defense, and security," Baghaei told a briefing. In December, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian plans to visit the Russian capital on January 17 and and sign an agreement that is intended to replace the current document between the countries on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, which was signed in Moscow back in 2001.
Defense and security cooperation is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
In December, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian plans to visit the Russian capital on January 17 and and sign an agreement that is intended to replace the current document between the countries on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, which was signed in Moscow back in 2001.