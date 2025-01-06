International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/iran-russia-agreement-includes-cooperation-on-security-defense--iranian-foreign-ministry-1121370485.html
Iran-Russia Agreement Includes Cooperation on Security, Defense – Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran-Russia Agreement Includes Cooperation on Security, Defense – Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Defense and security cooperation is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2025-01-06T14:08+0000
2025-01-06T14:08+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
russia
iran
multipolar world
iranian foreign ministry
masoud pezeshkian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117308819_0:56:1237:751_1920x0_80_0_0_d157f26ea50b93637d847f164c696c8f.png
"The cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia covers various aspects. One of the most significant areas of cooperation is trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, defense, and security," Baghaei told a briefing. In December, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian plans to visit the Russian capital on January 17 and and sign an agreement that is intended to replace the current document between the countries on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, which was signed in Moscow back in 2001.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/iran-russia-may-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement-in-january-2025-1121241861.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117308819_80:0:1155:806_1920x0_80_0_0_5c64ebdcca77ee86b99e21fb55fce969.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-iran ties, pivot to asia, russia middle east security, russia mideast ties, russian economy, energy cooperation
russia-iran ties, pivot to asia, russia middle east security, russia mideast ties, russian economy, energy cooperation

Iran-Russia Agreement Includes Cooperation on Security, Defense – Iranian Foreign Ministry

14:08 GMT 06.01.2025
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryRussia, Iran and China stage week-long large-scale drills in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Russia, Iran and China stage week-long large-scale drills in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2025
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Defense and security cooperation is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"The cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia covers various aspects. One of the most significant areas of cooperation is trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, defense, and security," Baghaei told a briefing.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
World
Iran, Russia May Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement in January 2025
23 December 2024, 09:13 GMT
In December, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian plans to visit the Russian capital on January 17 and and sign an agreement that is intended to replace the current document between the countries on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, which was signed in Moscow back in 2001.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала