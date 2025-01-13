International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Liberates Peschanoye Settlement in Donbass as Ukraine Loses Up to 615 Soldiers
Russia Liberates Peschanoye Settlement in Donbass as Ukraine Loses Up to 615 Soldiers
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 615 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
"The enemy lost over 615 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, VAB made in France and a MaxxPro armored car made in the US. Nine field artillery pieces were destroyed, including a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery piece and a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said. Russian forces took control of the Peschanoye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Russia’s Vostok group of forces has eliminated 210 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia Liberates Peschanoye Settlement in Donbass as Ukraine Loses Up to 615 Soldiers

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 615 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
"The enemy lost over 615 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, VAB made in France and a MaxxPro armored car made in the US. Nine field artillery pieces were destroyed, including a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery piece and a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.
Russian forces took control of the Peschanoye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Six Ukrainian Border Guards Surrendered to Russia on Christmas Eve – Source
Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Russia’s Vostok group of forces has eliminated 210 Ukrainian soldiers.
