https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/russia-liberates-peschanoye-settlement-in-donbass-as-ukraine-loses-up-to-615-soldiers-1121420654.html
Russia Liberates Peschanoye Settlement in Donbass as Ukraine Loses Up to 615 Soldiers
Russia Liberates Peschanoye Settlement in Donbass as Ukraine Loses Up to 615 Soldiers
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 615 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
2025-01-13T10:45+0000
2025-01-13T10:45+0000
2025-01-13T10:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian army
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120889270_0:183:2992:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec3fdc46a0bb065b5235cdec4d11f76.jpg
"The enemy lost over 615 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, VAB made in France and a MaxxPro armored car made in the US. Nine field artillery pieces were destroyed, including a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery piece and a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said. Russian forces took control of the Peschanoye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Russia’s Vostok group of forces has eliminated 210 Ukrainian soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/six-ukrainian-border-guards-surrendered-to-russia-on-christmas-eve--source-1121418756.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120889270_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96dd6d8b44390832c11602327715caec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russian offensive, russia advances
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russian offensive, russia advances
Russia Liberates Peschanoye Settlement in Donbass as Ukraine Loses Up to 615 Soldiers
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 615 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
"The enemy lost over 615 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, VAB made in France and a MaxxPro armored car made in the US. Nine field artillery pieces were destroyed, including a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery piece and a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.
Russian forces took control of the Peschanoye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.
Russia's Zapad group has eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Russia’s Vostok group of forces has eliminated 210 Ukrainian soldiers.