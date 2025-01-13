International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraines-attack-on-turkish-stream-targets-sovereignty-of-gas-recipients---hungary-1121422242.html
Ukraine's Attack on TurkStream Targets Sovereignty of Gas Recipients - Hungary
Ukraine's Attack on TurkStream Targets Sovereignty of Gas Recipients - Hungary
Sputnik International
Kiev's attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline should be considered as an attack on the sovereignty of gas-receiving countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
2025-01-13T13:58+0000
2025-01-13T14:46+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
terrorism
hungary
turkstream
peter szijjarto
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105558/60/1055586005_0:0:1500:844_1920x0_80_0_0_894902e918f6db1f38501f40908d539f.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-attacks-russian-turkstream-compressor-station-using-uavs--1121419257.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105558/60/1055586005_188:0:1313:844_1920x0_80_0_0_8189740f28a77967787c4a057129dbef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine terrorism, ukraine attacks pipelines, ukraine attacks turkstream, ukraine turskish stream
ukraine terrorism, ukraine attacks pipelines, ukraine attacks turkstream, ukraine turskish stream

Ukraine's Attack on TurkStream Targets Sovereignty of Gas Recipients - Hungary

13:58 GMT 13.01.2025 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 13.01.2025)
© Photo : turkstream.infoThe Pioneering Spirit vessel passing through the Bosphorus to work on the TurkStream Offshore Gas Pipeline
The Pioneering Spirit vessel passing through the Bosphorus to work on the TurkStream Offshore Gas Pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2025
© Photo : turkstream.info
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev's attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline should be considered as an attack on the sovereignty of gas-receiving countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries.
A Russian compressor station, which is part of the TurkStream gas pipeline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs
08:06 GMT
"Security of energy supply is a matter of sovereignty, so any action that threatens the security of our energy supply should be considered an attack on sovereignty," Szijjarto said on his social media, commenting on the reported attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала