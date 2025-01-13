https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraines-attack-on-turkish-stream-targets-sovereignty-of-gas-recipients---hungary-1121422242.html
Ukraine's Attack on TurkStream Targets Sovereignty of Gas Recipients - Hungary


Kiev's attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline should be considered as an attack on the sovereignty of gas-receiving countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.










Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries.


MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev's attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline should be considered as an attack on the sovereignty of gas-receiving countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries.
"Security of energy supply is a matter of sovereignty, so any action that threatens the security of our energy supply should be considered an attack on sovereignty," Szijjarto said on his social media, commenting on the reported attack.