Ukraine's Attack on TurkStream Targets Sovereignty of Gas Recipients - Hungary

Kiev's attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline should be considered as an attack on the sovereignty of gas-receiving countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries.

