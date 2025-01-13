https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/waging-wars-and-reshaping-middle-east-what-israel-plans-to-do-in-2025-1121421045.html

Waging Wars and Reshaping Middle East? What Israel Plans to Do in 2025

Opposing Iran and its nuclear program is going to be at the top of Israel’s agenda this year, Dr. Hassan Nafaa, professor of political science at Cairo University, told Sputnik.

Opposing Iran and its nuclear program is going to be at the top of Israel’s agenda this year, Dr. Hassan Nafaa, professor of political science at Cairo University, told Sputnik.Though Israel has been accusing Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons for years, any tangible evidence to substantiate these claims is yet to be presented. Tehran repeatedly denies these allegations, pointing out that the Iranian nuclear program is strictly peaceful.Next on Tel Aviv’s agenda this year will be securing the release of the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, raid, or recovering their bodies if these people have already met their end.Dr. Nafaa also predicts that Israel will continue waging its campaign in Lebanon, ostensibly in a bid to drive Hezbollah from the southern parts of the country.Finally, Israel is likely going to try to “build a broad coalition with the Gulf states” such as Saudi Arabia and to create a “new Middle East through and with the support of Trump and the United States,” the scholar suggests.In October 2023 Israel invaded the Gaza Strip to punish Hamas for the October 7 attacks and free Israeli hostages seized during those raids.A year later, in October 2024, Israel invaded Lebanon after months of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah that supports the Gazan resistance.In December 2024, Tel Aviv capitalized on the collapse of Bashar Assad’s government in Syria and proceeded to capture Syrian territories adjacent to the Golan Heights, a region of Syria illegally occupied by Israel.

