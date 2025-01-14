https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/did-anti-russian-sanctions-become-bidens-poison-chalice-for-trump-1121429139.html
Did Anti-Russian Sanctions Become Biden's 'Poison Chalice' for Trump?
The fresh batch of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, rolled out recently by the Biden administration, is meant to be a proverbial “poisoned chalice” for Trump, he explains.
russia
On January 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted the results of his country's diplomatic efforts during the past year at a press conference in Moscow.
The US is trying to muscle Russia out of the hydrocarbons market, Brussels-based analyst in international relations and Russian affairs Gilbert Doctorow tells Sputnik while commenting on Lavrov’s remarks about US efforts to take out the recently-hit gas pipeline TurkStream.
Having already succeeded at “largely replacing Russia as the energy supplier to Europe,” Doctorow notes, Washington now seeks to “achieve the full removal of Russian supplies from European markets.”
Professor Stevan Gajić of the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade even argues that the US aims to “make the European countries as dependent as possible from their LNG and oil, so that the United States controls the supply of energy resources for the EU, therefore weakening the Union,” Prof. Gajic suggestes.
The fresh batch of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, rolled out recently by the Biden administration, is meant to be a proverbial “poisoned chalice” for Trump, he explains.
“The sanctions on Russia are intended to make it impossible for Trump to enter into negotiations with Russia over ending the Ukraine war and revising the security architecture in Europe,” he explains.
Eurasian Partnership and the Rise of 'Macro Regions' Across the Globe
Russia's Eurasian partnership, which Lavrov said enables Russia to pave the way for more efficient avenues of economic exchanges, and the Eurasian integrations are “integrations of the future,” Gajic says.
According to Gajic, there are “macro regions” being formed around the world, with one example being Donald Trump’s declarations over Greenland, Canada and Panama.
Even if Trump does not literally integrate these regions into the United States, the professor postulates, “there will be higher levels of integration in the American continent.”
“I think that the forming of macro regions, Pan-African integrations, pan-Eurasian integrations and Pan-American integration are the way that the world is going to at this at this moment - the grand regions are being consolidated," Gajic muses.
What Kind of Security Guarantees Could Kiev Hope for?
Russia’s military victory is going to be the only solution to the Ukrainian conflict, given Kiev’s eagerness to “conduct terrorist attacks on people” and on “critical infrastructure” both in Ukraine and abroad, Gajic says.
Doctorow too appears skeptical about the prospects of Lavrov “spending much mental energy devising security guaranties for Kiev.”
“Such guaranties can only work against Russia's national interests,” Doctorow says.
The two scholars made these remarks commenting on Lavrov’s recent press conference where the Russian foreign minister mentioned that Moscow is ready to start discussing security guarantees for Kiev in the conflict and Turkiye's offer of mediation to resolve it.