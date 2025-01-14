https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/how-ukraine-loses-its-chief-source-of-coking-coal-1121428540.html

How Ukraine Loses Its Chief Source of Coking Coal

With Russian soldiers approaching the city of Pokrovsk in Donbass, Kiev was forced to shut down a key mine there that served as chief source of coking coal for the Ukrainian metallurgy bringing Kiev's steel industry to its knees.

The loss of the coking coal produced by the mine in question may result in Ukraine’s steel output dropping to as low as 2 million metric tons this year, as compared to the 7.6 million tons produced in 2024.

ukraine

