Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Military and Industrial Facilities

Russian forces targeted several key facilities in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, including an energy infrastructure site supporting the defense industry, military airfields and a site for assembling unmanned boats, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.

“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces struck an energy facility supporting a Ukrainian defense enterprise, military airfield infrastructure, a boat assembly site and enemy troop and equipment concentrations in 142 areas,” the MoD statement said.Russian air defense systems also intercepted seven rockets from HIMARS and Uragan (Hurricane) multiple-launch rocket systems and shot down 66 fixed-wing drones.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupYug BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

