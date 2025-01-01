Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Military and Industrial Facilities
Russian forces targeted several key facilities in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, including an energy infrastructure site supporting the defense industry, military airfields and a site for assembling unmanned boats, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.
“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces struck an energy facility supporting a Ukrainian defense enterprise, military airfield infrastructure, a boat assembly site and enemy troop and equipment concentrations in 142 areas,” the MoD statement said.
Russian air defense systems also intercepted seven rockets from HIMARS and Uragan (Hurricane) multiple-launch rocket systems and shot down 66 fixed-wing drones.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 14 Ukrainian counterattacks.
Improved tactical positions in multiple areas.
Ukrainian losses: up to 235 personnel, two tanks, British Spartan and US M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs), a French Caesar self-propelled howitzer and other equipment.
Zapad Battlegroup
Struck eight Ukrainian brigades.
Repelled nine counterattacks.
Ukrainian losses: up to 330 personnel, one tank, Caesar and Gvozdika self-propelled guns, 105-mm M119 and L119 guns and an electronic warfare station.
Vostok Battlegroup
Advanced deeper into Ukrainian defenses.
Repelled three counterattacks.
Ukrainian losses: over 150 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, US M109 Paladin and Ukrainian Bogdana self-propelled guns and a D-30 howitzer.
Yug Battlegroup
Secured advantageous positions.
Repelled a Ukrainian counterattack.
Ukrainian losses: over 250 personnel, motor vehicles, Gvozdika and D-30 howitzers.
Sever Battlegroup
Targeted Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region.
Ukrainian losses: up to 45 personnel, motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Struck forces in Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.
Ukrainian losses: up to 40 personnel, six motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer.