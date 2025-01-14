LIVE UPDATES: Lavrov Reviews Last Year’s Results of Russian Diplomacy

Russia Will Study Trump’s Plan on Ukrainian Settlement When He Formulates It

Russia will study US President-elect Donald Trump's final position on Ukraine when he formulates it after his inauguration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"When ... Trump formulates his final position on Ukrainian affairs once he takes office, of course, we will study it," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

Commenting on Trump's remark about the need to reach a settlement based on the situation on the ground, the minister said that it deserves to be welcomed, adding that Russia expects concrete initiatives on Ukraine from the new Trump administration.