LIVE UPDATES: Lavrov Reviews Last Year’s Results of Russian Diplomacy

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, which will be attended by Russian and foreign journalists.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia is holding an annual press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
Lavrov is due to meet media representatives from Russia and beyond to answer their questions on a whole array of pressing international issues, including those related to Ukraine and the Middle East.
11:20 GMT 14.01.2025
11:19 GMT 14.01.2025
11:15 GMT 14.01.2025
11:15 GMT 14.01.2025
11:14 GMT 14.01.2025
11:14 GMT 14.01.2025
11:12 GMT 14.01.2025
11:10 GMT 14.01.2025
11:01 GMT 14.01.2025
Russia Thankful to Vietnam for Proposal to Host Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov
Russia is thankful to Vietnam for its proposal to host negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We heard that Vietnam is ready to host even negotiations. We are grateful for this, we really appreciate the attitude of our Vietnamese friends. But we cannot comment on anything now, because there are no specific proposals, and the tasks that we are solving must be completed," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024 when asked about possible talks with the US administration.
11:01 GMT 14.01.2025
10:39 GMT 14.01.2025
10:24 GMT 14.01.2025
Russia Will Study Trump’s Plan on Ukrainian Settlement When He Formulates It
Russia will study US President-elect Donald Trump's final position on Ukraine when he formulates it after his inauguration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"When ... Trump formulates his final position on Ukrainian affairs once he takes office, of course, we will study it," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
Commenting on Trump's remark about the need to reach a settlement based on the situation on the ground, the minister said that it deserves to be welcomed, adding that Russia expects concrete initiatives on Ukraine from the new Trump administration.
10:22 GMT 14.01.2025
Lavrov Calls Trump First Politician to Admit That NATO Lied on Not Expanding to East
US President-elect Donald Trump was the first Western politician to honestly admit that NATO lied to Russia about not expanding to the East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"President Trump himself, in his big interview, also mentioned the root causes of the conflict in the part where it concerns dragging the Kiev regime into NATO, contrary to the agreements that were reached both through Soviet and then Russian-US agreements and relations and within the OSCE," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
NATO was doing exactly what it had promised not to do, Lavrov added.
"And Trump said so. For the first time, honest admissions were made not only by a US leader, but by any Western leader, in fact, that NATO members were lying when they signed numerous documents," the minister concluded.
10:15 GMT 14.01.2025
No Proposals From Trump Team to Meet With Putin Yet
There have been no proposals from the team of US President-elect Donald to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We will wait for concrete initiatives. President Putin has said many times that he is ready to meet, but there have been no proposals yet," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
10:04 GMT 14.01.2025
US Should Take Into Account the Opinion of Greenlanders
When it comes to the US purchasing Greenland, the opinion of the Greenlanders should be sought, just as Russia did in the case of Crimea and Donbass, Lavrov said.
"I think the first step is to listen to the Greenlanders," Lavrov said at a press conference summarizing the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
He compared this to how Russia listened to the residents of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya to understand their attitude toward the Kiev regime that came to power in Ukraine through an unlawful coup.
09:33 GMT 14.01.2025
Lavrov Slammed Western Pressure on Serbia
The US and the EU are twisting Serbia's arm, demanding it betray Moscow by joining the anti-Russian sanctions crusade in exchange for EU membership, Lavrov said.
09:22 GMT 14.01.2025
Russia-China Cooperation Is A Key Stabilizing Factor of International Situation- Lavrov
Cooperation between Russia and China is one of the key stabilizing factors of the international situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"There is no doubt that the Russian-Chinese link is one of the main stabilizing factors in modern international life and those processes that are unfolding, including to escalate confrontation and hostility in international affairs, which our neighbors from NATO under the leadership of the United States are doing," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
09:13 GMT 14.01.2025
Necessary to Follow What Methods Trump Will Use to 'Make America Great' - Lavrov
If US President-elect Donald Trump "makes America even greater" upon taking office, Russia should follow closely what methods he will use to achieve this goal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"If Trump makes America even greater upon assuming office as president, we will have to look very carefully at the methods by which this goal, proclaimed by president Trump, will be achieved," Lavrov told a press conference.
09:10 GMT 14.01.2025
UN Charter Needs No Amendments - Lavrov
Moscow believes that the UN Charter does not need to be improved in terms of its principles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The [UN] Charter — I am deeply convinced — does not need any improvements in terms of principles, the principles of equality and self-determination of peoples, the sovereign equality of states, ensuring the territorial integrity of those states whose governments behave decently, respect the rights of all nations inhabiting the country," Lavrov stressed.
All countries must fully comply with the UN Charter, rather than select certain provisions from it based on preferences, the minister said.
Commenting on changes necessary for the UN, the minister also said that it is high time that India, Brazil and African countries receive a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, but not Germany and Japan.
09:02 GMT 14.01.2025
Western Countries Are "Sliding Down a Slippery Slope" Because They Don’t Want to Compete Fairly - Lavrov