Russian Army Liberates Neskuchnoye and Terny Settlements in Donbass

The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the villages of Neskuchnoye and Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This was announced on January 14 by the Russian Defense Ministry.

2025-01-14T13:14+0000

2025-01-14T13:14+0000

2025-01-14T13:14+0000

"Units of the Vostok Battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 14.In addition, military groups defeated five brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Velikaya Novoselka, Constantinopol, Bogatyr, Novopol, Vremevka in the DPR and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region. The Ukrainian Army lost up to 220 fighters there, the ministry added.Terny was liberated by the Zapad Battlegroup that defeated six brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlements of Boguslavka, Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruikovka, Lozovaya in the Kharkov region, Ivanovka and Torskoye in the DPR. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 600 soldiers.

