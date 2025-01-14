Russia Downs 14 ATACMS, Storm Shadow Missiles

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/ukraine-loses-over-1600-soldiers-in-battles-as-russia-liberates-two-settlements-1121427183.html
12:49 GMT 14.01.2025 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 14.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers and taken control of the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“The enemy's losses amounted to up to 600 soldiers, a tank, eight armored fighting vehicles, including two US-made M113s and a Turkish-made Kirpi, 13 motor vehicles and five artillery pieces, including two produced by NATO countries.
Three ammunition depots and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed,” the statement read, adding that the group has taken control of the settlement of Terny in the DPR.
Russia’s Yug Battlegroup has gained more advantageous positions, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces losing more than 220 soldiers and four armored vehicles, the ministry said.
Russia’s Vostok Battlegroup eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers and a Krab self-propelled artillery unit.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has improved its position along the front line and eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian military personnel and an armored fighting vehicle, the ministry said.
Likewise, Russian air defense systems shot down six ATACMS missiles, six Storm Shadow missiles and 31 drones launched by Ukraine over the Bryansk region and Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"An overnight attempt was made from the territory of Ukraine to launch a missile strike on targets in the Bryansk region using six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "all air attack weapons were shot down by air defense systems."
Two more Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles were shot down over the Black Sea, the statement read.
No Russians were killed or injured in operations, the ministry said.