https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/weary-ukrainian-soldiers-pay-thousands-of-dollars-to-flee-abroad---captured-border-guard-1121425470.html

Weary Ukrainian Soldiers Pay Thousands of Dollars to Flee Abroad - Captured Border Guard

Weary Ukrainian Soldiers Pay Thousands of Dollars to Flee Abroad - Captured Border Guard

Sputnik International

Exhausted and demoralized, Ukrainian soldiers pay thousands of dollars to smugglers in a bid to flee abroad, a captured Ukrainian border guard said.

2025-01-14T07:38+0000

2025-01-14T07:38+0000

2025-01-14T07:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian armed forces

russian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114334297_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5cc53f1ea65e5d18bf501a663bfe7a2.jpg

A group of six Ukrainian State Border Guard officers surrendered to Russia in early January on the border with Belgorod Region, a source in the Russian security services has told Sputnik. Among the servicemen who surrendered, there was Ruslan Zadorozhniy, a soldier of the 1st Border Guard Unit of the State Border Guard Service, a native of the village of Romanky in Dnepropetrovsk Region. Zadorozhniy said that a fellow villager, along with other Ukrainian servicemen, had been sent to fight against Russian troops with no respite in sight, which left them completely demoralized. Zadorozhniy said that his acquaintance was eventually "fed up" with the military service and paid $3,000 for an opportunity to "escape" to Poland.Substance Abuse Flourishes Among Ukrainian Servicemen Among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drug use and drinking to the point of death are flourishing amid their extreme exhaustion and poor morale, according to captured Ukrainian border guards. A video featuring their statements is available to Sputnik.A group of six employees of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service surrendered to Russia on Christmas Eve at the border with the Belgorod region in the Kharkov vicinity, a source in Russia's security forces earlier told Sputnik.According to the prisoners, Ukrainian servicemen, who are not given any rest, are in poor moral condition. Drug use and heavy drinking are widespread."Such incidents are constantly reported. There have been cases where people drank surrogate alcohol and simply didn’t wake up. Psychotropic substances were also used," admitted Alexander Bychko (call sign "Bear"), a second-category border service inspector, also born in 2001.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/six-ukrainian-border-guards-surrendered-to-russia-on-christmas-eve--source-1121418756.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, border guards surrender