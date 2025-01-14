https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/ukraine-loses-over-460-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---1121427610.html
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, with three tanks destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 460 troops, with three tanks, two armored personnel carriers, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, six artillery pieces and a mortar destroyed," the statement read. Meanwhile, Russia's Sever group of forces defeated the formations of 12 Ukrainian brigades and repelled three counterattacks in the border areas of the Kursk region, the ministry also said. Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev has lost over 51,900 military personnel, 303 tanks, 229 infantry fighting vehicles, 168 armored personnel carriers, 1,561 armored fighting vehicles and 1,474 motor vehicles, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, with three tanks destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 460 troops, with three tanks, two armored personnel carriers, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, six artillery pieces and a mortar destroyed," the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russia's Sever group of forces defeated the formations of 12 Ukrainian brigades and repelled three counterattacks in the border areas of the Kursk region, the ministry also said.
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev has lost over 51,900 military personnel, 303 tanks, 229 infantry fighting vehicles, 168 armored personnel carriers, 1,561 armored fighting vehicles and 1,474 motor vehicles, the ministry added.