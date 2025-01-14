https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/western-powers-desire-to-profit-from-banning-russian-energy-sows-chaos-in-europe--slovak-mp-1121428345.html

Western Powers' Desire to Profit From Banning Russian Energy Sows Chaos in Europe – Slovak MP

Ukraine’s decision to terminate Russian gas transit soured Slovakia’s previously good relations with other countries, causing problems in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, Slovak parliament Deputy Speaker Andrej Danko told Sputnik in an exclusive interview during his trip to Moscow on January 14.

The real thorn is the desire of countries like Germany and France to profiteer by buying Russian resources such as oil, gas or nuclear fuel only to resell them to countries such as Slovakia at four times markup prices, all the while pretending that these resources did not originally come from Russia, Danko said.France and Germany are aware that countries like Russia, China, India and Pakistan experience development whereas the European Union stagnates, Slovak parliament member stressed.“They only need money, and politicians like Zelensky cater to their interests,” he complained. The majority of Slovak people, however, are none too thrilled with what is going on in the EU and want to maintain good relations with Russia, Danko added.Russia is Lucky With Putin While European Leaders and Zelensky Can't Properly Manage Their Own Countries – Slovak MPOil, gas and disruption of relations between Slavs are consequences of Western policy, Slovak parliament Deputy Speaker Andrej Danko told Sputnik.“In terms of mental faculties, [French President Emmanuel] Macron is on Zelensky’s level. Macron is not [Charles] de Gaulle,” he remarked. “Russia is lucky to be led by a such person as President [Vladimir] Putin.”Regarding Zelensky, Danko said he is not a politician and will probably end up living in the US or somewhere else abroad.“He is a political puppet. He does not comprehend what he speaks, it is just chatter. He completely lost touch with reality,” Danko said. “If elections were to be held in Ukraine, I’m sure Zelensky would not become president. And he is well aware that everything he is doing now is his swan song."

