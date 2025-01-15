International
The Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, aims to unite Eurasian states and unlock their economic potential.
Here’s a breakdown of the key transport routes, highlighting their geography and importance:1. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)2. International North-South Trade Corridor (INSTC)3. The Northern Sea Route4. China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor5. East-West Transport Corridor6. Central Asian Corridor7. Prospective trade route: Persian Gulf to Chittagong
Greater Eurasian Partnership in Action: Key Routes Linking Europe, Asia, and Beyond

The Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015, aims to unite Eurasian states and unlock their economic potential.
Here’s a breakdown of the key transport routes, highlighting their geography and importance:
1. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)
Connects Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa through overland and maritime routes.
Enabled trade worth approximately $2.74 trillion between China and BRI participants in 2023.
2. International North-South Trade Corridor (INSTC)
Links Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and India, creating a route between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Expected to handle 30 million tons of cargo in 2023 and boost trade efficiency across regions.
3. The Northern Sea Route
Runs along Russia’s Arctic coast, connecting Europe to Asia.
A faster alternative to the Suez Canal, with over 36 million tons of cargo transported in 2023.
4. China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor
A land route connecting Russia and China via Mongolia. It is part of the BRI.
Provides an additional pathway for trade between Europe and Asia.
5. East-West Transport Corridor
Leverages the Trans-Siberian Railway to link Russia’s European ports with Central and East Asia.
Facilitates extensive overland trade with key regions like Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and China.
6. Central Asian Corridor
Connects Russia to China via Central Asia, with extensions to Pakistan, Mongolia, and Southeast Asia.
Enhances connectivity and trade throughout South and Southeast Asia, supporting regional integration.
7. Prospective trade route: Persian Gulf to Chittagong
A proposed route connecting Persian Gulf states with Chittagong, a major trade port in Bangladesh.
Discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov within the context of the GEP, this route aims to boost trade connectivity between the Middle East and Asia.
