as BRICS boosts trade, explore some new routes and transport corridors shaping the future.
BRICS Boosts Trade: Explore New Routes & Transport Corridors Shaping Future

At the 16th BRICS Summit held in the Russian city of Kazan, President Vladimir Putin underscored that efforts to enhance transport connectivity among the group's member states deserve special attention since they "offer us additional opportunities for expanding and diversifying mutual trade."
Participants of the BRICS Summit hosted by the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24 discussed multiple projects for the bloc's countries, including new transport megaprojects helping face the challenges of ongoing geopolitical upheavals.
What new routes could serve this purpose?
The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a key element of the Eurasian Transport Network. The multi-modal (ship-rail-road) cost and time efficient transportation route is about 7,200 km long and connects Russian ports on the Baltic and Arctic seas with ports on the shores of the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.
It was initiated by Russia, Iran, and India in September 2000. It was later joined by Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Belarus, Oman, Syria, and Bulgaria (observer member).
The INSTC has three major routes: Western (Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran), Central or Trans-Caspian (via the Russian ports of Astrakhan and Makhachkala), and Eastern (direct Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway connection). Transit time for cargo is from 15 to 24 days, compared with the Suez Canal route of 45-60 days.
In 2022, cargo turnover along the corridor amounted to 14.5 million tons. By 2023, the INSTC is projected to handle 25 million tons of cargo annually.
© Photo : Valdai Discussion ClubScreenshot of Map of International North South Corridor.
Screenshot of Map of International North South Corridor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2024
Screenshot of Map of International North South Corridor.
© Photo : Valdai Discussion Club
The East-West transport corridor aims to facilitate the export of goods from Russian ports to the borders of China, Mongolia, North Korea, and Kazakhstan. It is predominantly based on the Trans-Siberian Railway, about 10,000 km long.
© Photo : Institute for Strategic Studies, National Security Council of MongoliaExisting and proposed infrastructure projects linking Russia, Mongolia and China.
Existing and proposed infrastructure projects linking Russia, Mongolia and China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2024
Existing and proposed infrastructure projects linking Russia, Mongolia and China.
© Photo : Institute for Strategic Studies, National Security Council of Mongolia
Mongolia's Steppe Road initiative, conceived in 2014, is to include a 997 km long transnational expressway linking Russia and China. It also presupposes an expansion of the existing Trans-Mongolian Railway from Sukhbaatar in the north to Zamyn-Uud.
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to work out proposals on the formation of a central Eurasian transport corridor through Mongolia and Western China last October. The Russia-Mongolia-China route is already established in terms of the Trans-Mongolia Railway, a branch of the Trans-Siberian that exits Russia near Ulan-Ude, traverses Mongolia, and terminates in Beijing.
