Israel and Hamas Agree to 42-Day Ceasefire, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange Planned
19:10 GMT 15.01.2025 (Updated: 19:19 GMT 15.01.2025)
© AP Photo / Eyad BabaA Palestinian woman sits in rubble following an Israeli air strike in Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012.
© AP Photo / Eyad Baba
The parties to the conflict in the Palestinian Gaza Strip - Israel and the Hamas movement - have reached a 42-day ceasefire agreement in the first phase, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.
As part of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages, including military personnel and civilian women, will be released. The agreement will come into effect on January 19, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
"Mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between the parties to the Gaza conflict. It will take effect on January 19. In the first phase, 33 Israeli hostages, including civilian and military women, will be freed. In exchange, Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails and detention centers," he said.
Qatar, Egypt and the United States will set up a joint team in Cairo to oversee the ceasefire in Gaza, he added.
Hamas has confirmed the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement on Gaza, describing it as a "turning point in the conflict" with Israel.
Other points of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement draft, obtained by Sputnik, include:
Israel will release 1,000 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 8, 2023, excluding those involved in the events of October 7, 2023.
Nine sick and injured hostages from Gaza will be freed in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life in Israel.
Israel will gradually reduce its troop presence in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Commenting on the development, outgoing US President Joe Biden stated that the newly reached deal between Israel and Hamas will halt the fighting in Gaza, increase humanitarian aid for Palestinians, and enable the release of hostages who will "reunite with their families after more than 15 months in captivity."