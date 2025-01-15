https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/israel-and-hamas-agree-to-42-day-ceasefire-mediated-by-qatar-egypt-and-the-us-1121434336.html

Israel and Hamas Agree to 42-Day Ceasefire, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange Planned

Israel and Hamas Agree to 42-Day Ceasefire, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange Planned

Sputnik International

The parties to the conflict in the Palestinian Gaza Strip - Israel and the Hamas movement - have reached a 42-day ceasefire agreement in the first phase, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

2025-01-15T19:10+0000

2025-01-15T19:10+0000

2025-01-15T19:19+0000

world

middle east

mohammed bin abdulrahman al thani

qatar

egypt

israel

hamas

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_eeaf44305fe464e72b8cab4cfc021c2b.jpg

As part of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages, including military personnel and civilian women, will be released. The agreement will come into effect on January 19, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced at a press conference on Wednesday.Qatar, Egypt and the United States will set up a joint team in Cairo to oversee the ceasefire in Gaza, he added.Hamas has confirmed the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement on Gaza, describing it as a "turning point in the conflict" with Israel.Other points of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement draft, obtained by Sputnik, include:Commenting on the development, outgoing US President Joe Biden stated that the newly reached deal between Israel and Hamas will halt the fighting in Gaza, increase humanitarian aid for Palestinians, and enable the release of hostages who will "reunite with their families after more than 15 months in captivity."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/trump-confirms-hostage-release-deal-amid-middle-east-talks-1121433518.html

qatar

egypt

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip, gaza war, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, ceasefire deal