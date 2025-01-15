https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/trump-confirms-hostage-release-deal-amid-middle-east-talks-1121433518.html

Trump Confirms Hostage Release Deal Amid Middle East Talks

Trump Confirms Hostage Release Deal Amid Middle East Talks

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a deal has been reached in the Middle East conflict for the release of hostages and that people will be freed soon.

2025-01-15T17:58+0000

2025-01-15T17:58+0000

2025-01-15T17:58+0000

world

donald trump

gaza strip

israel

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119387023_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_eeaf44305fe464e72b8cab4cfc021c2b.jpg

"We have a deal for hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.Earlier in the day, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that a delegation from Palestinian movement Hamas has conveyed to mediators its consent to conclude an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages.Israeli state broadcaster Kan in turn reported that Israeli cabinet will meet on Thursday to approve the agreement. Kan's source also confirmed reaching an agreement after a round of talks in Qatar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/hamas-israel-ceasefire-deal--is-it-possible-to-avoid-hell-in-mideast--1121421372.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip, gaza war, palestine israel conflict, israel-hamas conflict, hamas, ceasefire agreement, ceasefire deal, donald trump, qatar