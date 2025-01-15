https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/trump-confirms-hostage-release-deal-amid-middle-east-talks-1121433518.html
US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a deal has been reached in the Middle East conflict for the release of hostages and that people will be freed soon.
"We have a deal for hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.Earlier in the day, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that a delegation from Palestinian movement Hamas has conveyed to mediators its consent to conclude an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages.Israeli state broadcaster Kan in turn reported that Israeli cabinet will meet on Thursday to approve the agreement. Kan's source also confirmed reaching an agreement after a round of talks in Qatar.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a deal has been reached in the Middle East conflict for the release of hostages and that people will be freed soon.
"We have a deal for hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.
Earlier in the day, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that a delegation from Palestinian movement Hamas has conveyed to mediators its consent to conclude an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages.
Israeli state broadcaster Kan in turn reported that Israeli cabinet will meet on Thursday to approve the agreement. Kan's source also confirmed reaching an agreement after a round of talks in Qatar
.