Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Gas Infrastructure and Liberate Ukrainka in DPR

Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery struck military airfield infrastructure, personnel concentrations, and enemy equipment in 137 areas.

"This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a coordinated strike using high-precision weaponry and attack drones on critical gas-energy infrastructure that supports Ukraine's military-industrial complex," Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.All intended targets were hit, the ministry emphasized. Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery struck military airfield infrastructure, personnel concentrations, and enemy equipment in 137 areas.Air raid alerts were declared across Ukraine in the morning. Explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankovsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, and Vinnitsa regions, as well as in Kharkov and Cherkassy. Local authorities confirmed hits on critical infrastructure, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy announced emergency power outages.Air defense systems reportedly intercepted 85 drones, two French-made Hammer guided bombs, and 10 US-made HIMARS rocket system projectiles.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities, Russian forces regularly target enemy personnel, equipment, and infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, military command centers, and communication systems. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the Russian military does not strike residential buildings or social institutions.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed:Furthermore, Russian troops from the Tsentr Battlegroup recently liberated the settlement of Ukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to the Ministry of Defense."Thanks to successful offensive operations, forces of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Ukrainka in the DPR," the statement read.Other DevelopmentsBattlegroup Tsentr eliminated over 560 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank. The battlegroup’s forces targeted six mechanized brigades, a territorial defense brigade, two national guard brigades, and the Foreign Legion in various locations across the Donetsk People's Republic, destroying four armored vehicles, six artillery units, and six vehicles.Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers, destroyed six vehicles, a Grad MLRS, and three field artillery units, including a US-made Paladin. The battlegroup’s forces struck Ukrainian positions in Dergachi, Tsirkuny, and Volchansk in the Kharkov region, eliminating two ammunition depots.Battlegroup Yug eliminated 230 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a tank and an ammunition depot. The battlegroup’s forces struck formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, and a mountain assault brigade across multiple locations in the Donetsk People's Republic, destroying three armored vehicles, four pickups, and four artillery units.Battlegroup Zapad eliminated more than 460 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed two M113 APCs and 13 pickups. The battlegroup’s forces struck positions of three mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, and two territorial defense brigades in various locations in Kharkov and Donetsk regions, destroying five NATO-made artillery units, two ammunition depots, and an electronic warfare station.Battlegroup Vostok eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed two armored vehicles and a Bohdana self-propelled artillery unit. Forces advanced into Ukrainian defenses, targeting three mechanized brigades and an airborne assault brigade in locations within the Donetsk People's Republic, destroying eight vehicles and an ammunition depot.Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated 95 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 13 vehicles and two field artillery units. The battlegroup’s forces targeted a mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades, a territorial defense brigade, and a national guard brigade across locations in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

