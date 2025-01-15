https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/why-nato-military-training-sucks-1121434168.html

Why NATO Military Training Sucks

A Ukrainian border guard who was taken prisoner by Russian forces recently has revealed that Western instructors rely on outdated methods when training Ukrainian troops and even try to "learn" from their trainees.

The reason NATO military "instructors" not only train Ukrainians but also seek to benefit from them is very simple, former Swedish Armed Forces officer and politician Mikael Valtersson explains to Sputnik:Due to all of these factors, it would actually be more fitting for NATO countries to take pointers from Ukraine if they want to fight a power of Russia’s caliber.“In the near future there will be only two major armies” that are experienced in modern warfare: "Russian and Ukrainian" - or rather, Russian and what little is going to be left of the Ukrainian army at that point, he says. “If they [NATO] believe that Russia will attack the entirety of Europe, then they are totally delusional. […] So I believe that they are provoking Russia.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/nato-uses-outdated-methods-to-train-ukrainian-troops---captured-border-guard-1121423471.html

