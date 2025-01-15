Why NATO Military Training Sucks
© AP Photo / Pavlo PalamarchukSoldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved.
© AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk
A Ukrainian border guard who was taken prisoner by Russian forces recently has revealed that Western instructors rely on outdated methods when training Ukrainian troops and even try to "learn" from their trainees.
The reason NATO military "instructors" not only train Ukrainians but also seek to benefit from them is very simple, former Swedish Armed Forces officer and politician Mikael Valtersson explains to Sputnik:
NATO always assumed that it has complete air, information and long-range weapon superiority over the enemy, with the ground forces essentially being given the role of mopping up what’s left. “So the result is they don't have any relevant methods of fighting on the ground.”
The bloc's belief in its superiority leads to another problem: “they are not prepared to meet the adversary that's at the same level or superior to them.”
Even the US, who has the most combat experience out of all NATO members, has not fought against a peer adversary in decades.
Due to all of these factors, it would actually be more fitting for NATO countries to take pointers from Ukraine if they want to fight a power of Russia’s caliber.
“In the near future there will be only two major armies” that are experienced in modern warfare: "Russian and Ukrainian" - or rather, Russian and what little is going to be left of the Ukrainian army at that point, he says.
“If they [NATO] believe that Russia will attack the entirety of Europe, then they are totally delusional. […] So I believe that they are provoking Russia.”