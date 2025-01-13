International
NATO Uses Outdated Methods to Train Ukrainian Troops - Captured Border Guard
NATO instructors rely on outdated methods that fail to meet modern warfare requirements when training Ukrainian military personnel at their bases, a captured Ukrainian border guard who underwent such training in the UK and France, told Sputnik.
Western instructors rely on outdated methods that fail to meet modern warfare requirements when training Ukrainian military personnel at their bases, a captured Ukrainian border guard who underwent such training in the UK and France, told Sputnik.Furthermore, they themselves try to "learn" from their trainees, he continued.A group of six Ukrainian State Border Service personnel surrendered to Russia near the Belgorod region on the Kharkov front on Christmas Eve, a source in Russian law enforcement told Sputnik earlier. Among those who surrendered was Alexander Bychko (callsign "Medved"), born in 2001, an inspector of the 2nd category in the border service.Bychko revealed that he underwent training at the British Warcop military base in Cumbria and at the main training center of the French Army in La Courtine."La Courtine is the main training center for the French Army. There, we went through an enhanced infantry training course, but essentially, we just roamed the training grounds. They gave us blank cartridges, and we ran and shot with them," he recounted.According to Bychko, the training provided by these NATO centers does not align with the realities of the conflict in Ukraine, particularly regarding the use of drones. "The Europeans and British... they don’t understand how to work with this," Bychko added.Despite the ineffectiveness of NATO instructors, alliance members announced their intention to continue providing military support to Ukraine at the January meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Germany.Spain, for example, proposed new training courses for Ukrainian soldiers as part of its support for Ukraine, according to Defense Minister Margarita Robles. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed a $500 million package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, equipment for F-16 fighters, and ammunition. Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian troops in 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said before the Contact Group meeting.Commenting on the Ramstein meeting, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that disagreements among participants are growing, with many divisions arising over the prospects of further assistance.
"The training itself was subpar, to put it lightly," one captured POW explained to Russian media.
Western instructors rely on outdated methods that fail to meet modern warfare requirements when training Ukrainian military personnel at their bases, a captured Ukrainian border guard who underwent such training in the UK and France, told Sputnik.
Furthermore, they themselves try to "learn" from their trainees, he continued.
A group of six Ukrainian State Border Service personnel surrendered to Russia near the Belgorod region on the Kharkov front on Christmas Eve, a source in Russian law enforcement told Sputnik earlier. Among those who surrendered was Alexander Bychko (callsign "Medved"), born in 2001, an inspector of the 2nd category in the border service.
Bychko revealed that he underwent training at the British Warcop military base in Cumbria and at the main training center of the French Army in La Courtine.

"My first training session was in September 2023 in Britain, at the Warcop base. British instructors were in charge and the program was designed for about 300 participants," Bychko said. "The training itself was subpar, to put it lightly. It was just a basic military training course," he added.

"La Courtine is the main training center for the French Army. There, we went through an enhanced infantry training course, but essentially, we just roamed the training grounds. They gave us blank cartridges, and we ran and shot with them," he recounted.
According to Bychko, the training provided by these NATO centers does not align with the realities of the conflict in Ukraine, particularly regarding the use of drones. "The Europeans and British... they don’t understand how to work with this," Bychko added.

"They don’t get it. Assaults, raids—that’s their old system," said the POW. "When you try to explain the modern realities of war to them, it’s shocking for them—they don’t understand it. In Britain and France, they even told us, ‘You’ve come more to teach us than we’ve come to share experience with you,’ as they put it," Bychko added.

Despite the ineffectiveness of NATO instructors, alliance members announced their intention to continue providing military support to Ukraine at the January meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Germany.
Spain, for example, proposed new training courses for Ukrainian soldiers as part of its support for Ukraine, according to Defense Minister Margarita Robles. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed a $500 million package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, equipment for F-16 fighters, and ammunition. Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian troops in 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said before the Contact Group meeting.
Commenting on the Ramstein meeting, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that disagreements among participants are growing, with many divisions arising over the prospects of further assistance.
