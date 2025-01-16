https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/cia-and-mossad-were-at-war-against-americans-during-911---us-citizen-martindale-1121439408.html
“Since I came to Russia, I can express any of my political opinions and I don't have to fear any repression", US citizen Daniel Martindale told Sputnik.
15:00 GMT 16.01.2025 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 16.01.2025)
Exclusive
Daniel Martindale, a US citizen who voluntarily supplied Russian troops with intelligence while staying in Kiev-controlled areas, sat down with Sputnik to give his thoughts on several pressing international issues, including America's domestic life.
“Since I came to Russia, I can express any of my political opinions and I don't have to fear any repression. It's really nice to be among friends,” US citizen Daniel Martindale - who voluntarily provided Russian forces with intel while staying in Ukraine-controlled areas - told Sputnik.
Martindale unveiled his critical perspective on the 9/11 terrorist attacks
and their broader implications. "A war never starts without someone dying," he told Sputnik, arguing that the attacks marked the beginning of "a war of the US secret services with their buddies from Israel against the populace of the United States."
"When I see something like US secret services like the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] working together with very possibly Israel's Mossad to murder over 3,000 civilians in the terrorist attacks, so-called terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, I want to know what they're up to. I want to know who they're trying to fight against," Martindale emphasized.
'Elections Don't Define Who Calls the Shots'
He also pondered the role of US elections, saying: "I don't believe that the elections in the United States really determine who becomes president or who is really in power."
He told Sputnik that decisions are driven by profit and the agendas of powerful elites, rather than accountability to the American people.
US and Israeli Strikes vs Russia's Careful Approach
Additionally, Martindale compared US and Israeli warfare tactics to that of Russia in Ukraine, highlighting their key differences.
"In Ukraine, [Russia carries out] nowhere near that amount of bombing... with a lot more care and caution, with a lot more respect for the civilian population than what we see when the United States or Israel fights a war," he told Sputnik, in an apparent nod to Moscow’s permanent statements that the Russian forces only target Ukraine’s military hardware and infrastructure with precision weapons in the special operation zone.
All this drastically contrasts with the "massive destruction" of the US’s shock and awe campaign in Iraq and Israel's "massive bombings" in the Gaza Strip, with "massive civilian casualties", according to Martindale.
How Does it Feel Being in Russia Compared to the US?
He admitted that even without knowing how to speak Russian "very well" in 2018-2019, he saw everyone feel "like they were brothers and sisters and uncles and aunts."
"I got a real feeling of community and family, even with strangers, when I was [in Russia for the first time]. And that's something that I don't remember ever feeling in the United States or any other country, for that matter," he concluded.