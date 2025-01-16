https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/the-trans-alpine-bet-czech-republics-oil-gamble-explained-1121437860.html
The Trans-Alpine Bet: Czech Republic’s Oil Gamble Explained
Czechia previously received about half of its oil, or about four million metric tons, through the Druhzba pipeline from Russia.
The Czech Republic no longer needs to rely on Russian oil after the completion of the Trans Alpine Pipeline (TAL), Prime Minister Petr Fiala has claimed.What Did the Czech PM Allege?Why Do Fiala's 'Blackmail' Claims Hold No Water?Contrary to Fiala's remarks, it was Ukraine, not Russia, that disrupted oil transit to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline. In July 2024, Ukraine halted the flow of Russian oil through its territory.A similar incident occurred in August 2022, when the Russian oil company Transneft confirmed Ukraine's suspension of oil supplies through Druzhba.US Oil for Czechia?The TAL pipeline transports oil from the Italian port of Trieste to southern Germany, where it connects with the IKL pipeline supplying the Czech Republic.Back in 2022, TAL mentioned America as one of its suppliers along with an array of other countries, including Libya and Iraq.Washington's Oil Arm-Twisting?US sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said last week that the only way to avoid the risks related to strategic partnership between Belgrade and Washington is to reduce the share of Russia's Gazprom and Gazprom Neft in the Oil Industry of Serbia (NIS) to zero.The developments unfold against the backdrop of Kiev's move to stop transit of Russian gas via Ukrainian territory as of January 1.
The Czech Republic no longer needs to rely on Russian oil after the completion of the Trans Alpine Pipeline (TAL), Prime Minister Petr Fiala has claimed.
What Did the Czech PM Allege?
"The construction of this [TAL] expansion has now been completed. This is a crucial moment for the Czech Republic because Russia can no longer blackmail us, and we have a guarantee that we can completely supply ourselves with oil from the West."
Why Do Fiala's 'Blackmail' Claims Hold No Water?
Contrary to Fiala’s remarks, it was Ukraine, not Russia, that disrupted oil transit to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline
. In July 2024, Ukraine halted the flow of Russian oil through its territory.
A similar incident occurred in August 2022, when the Russian oil company Transneft confirmed Ukraine's suspension of oil supplies through Druzhba.
The TAL pipeline transports oil from the Italian port of Trieste to southern Germany, where it connects with the IKL pipeline supplying the Czech Republic.
In operation since 1967, the pipeline is owned by a consortium of eight oil companies, including the Czech Republic’s Mero, along with major global players such as the UK’s Shell, Italy’s Eni, and the US’s Exxon Mobil.
Back in 2022, TAL mentioned America as one of its suppliers along with an array of other countries, including Libya and Iraq.
Washington's Oil Arm-Twisting?
US sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said last week that the only way to avoid the risks related to strategic partnership between Belgrade and Washington
is to reduce the share of Russia's Gazprom and Gazprom Neft in the Oil Industry of Serbia (NIS) to zero.
The developments unfold against the backdrop of Kiev’s move to stop transit of Russian gas via Ukrainian territory as of January 1.