Serbia's Vucic Says US, Russia to Start Talks on Sanctions Against NIS on Monday

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the start of talks with the US and Russia on expected sanctions against the Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS, 56.15%-owned by Gazprom Neft and Gazprom) on Monday, and also called on students and university professors to stop protests and blockades of streets and faculties.

Vucic indicated on Saturday that official Belgrade would not impose sanctions against Russia due to the expected restrictive measures by the US against NIS. At the same time, he allowed for the possibility of talks on reducing the share of Gazprom and Gazprom Neft in NIS due to the expected US sanctions. According to him, restrictive measures could be introduced as early as January 1. On Monday night, he held a meeting with the leadership of the Security and Information Agency (BIA, counterintelligence). Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who previously headed the defense ministry, the interior ministry, and the BIA, said on Sunday that the expected US sanctions would be part of a hybrid war against Serbia, along with student and opposition protests, with the aim of forcing official Belgrade to impose sanctions against Russia. Vucic also addressed the protesters over the death of 15 people on November 1 when the canopy of the Novi Sad railway station collapsed. NIS previously issued a statement that its work continued unimpeded, and petrol stations were continuously supplied with oil products. It noted that NIS continued to monitor the current situation, analyze all possible scenarios and potential consequences for the company's activities, and currently there were no legal restrictions on the activities of the company and its partners. The President of Serbia announced on Saturday night that the United States would soon impose sanctions against NIS "due to Russian ownership." He specified that he expected this from the EU a year ago, but "it did not come from there." The Serbian leader also indicated that since the introduction of sanctions, the Croatian Adriatic oil pipeline operator JANAF would stop supplying raw materials from the terminal on the island of Krk. In 2022, Russian oil supplies via the Adriatic oil pipeline (JANAF) in Croatia were banned as part of the EU sanctions package, since then the company has switched to processing raw materials from Iraq and other countries. The Serbian and Hungarian authorities previously confirmed plans to build a 128-kilometer oil pipeline to connect with the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary, and deliver it for processing at the NIS refinery in Pancevo. In 2022, Gazprom Neft, which participated in the privatization of the largest oil company in the Western Balkans in 2008, reduced its stake in Serbia's NIS to 50%, Gazprom received 6.15%. In 2020, Vucic launched the Deep Processing project at the NIS refinery in Pancevo near Belgrade. NIS is one of the largest vertically integrated energy companies in southeastern Europe, engaged in exploration, production and refining of oil and gas, and marketing of petroleum products. NIS employs over 10,000 people, its annual contributions to the Serbian budget reach 9%, it owns 400 petrol stations, the Pancevo Oil Refinery, a production site in Novi Sad, the Petrohemija enterprise and, together with Gazprom Energoholding, the Pancevo Thermal Power Plant. The largest shareholders are Gazprom Neft and Gazprom (56.15%) and Serbia (29.87%).

