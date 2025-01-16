Top 4 Reasons Why Israel-Hamas Ceasefire is 'Very Fragile'

Israel essentially ended up negotiating with a “third party” instead of Hamas who already lost most of its leadership. This “third party,” which Tsipis says is most likely Britain, seeks to preserve Hamas as a group that would continue to oppose Israel. “The UK secret services play a key role in this negotiating process. They are the ones behind the negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt,” Dr. Tsipis notes. Israel essentially ended up negotiating with a “third party” instead of Hamas who already lost most of its leadership. This “third party,” which Tsipis says is most likely Britain, seeks to preserve Hamas as a group that would continue to oppose Israel. “The UK secret services play a key role in this negotiating process. They are the ones behind the negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt,” Dr. Tsipis notes.

The issue of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas is used as ammunition in the political crisis between the Israeli ruling coalition and the opposition. It also triggered a schism between Netanyahu and his "ultra-right Zionist" coalition allies, as well as a conflict between him and the General Staff.

The prisoner exchange stipulated by the ceasefire deal would result in Israel releasing several thousand Hamas prisoners in exchange for about a hundred Israeli hostages, which may not look like a fair exchange to some.