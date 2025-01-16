https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/israel-blames-hamas-for-reneging-on-gaza-agreement-creating-last-minute-crisis-1121436975.html

Israel Blames Hamas for Reneging on Gaza Agreement, Creating Last-Minute Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday accused Palestinian movement Hamas of reneging on points of agreement on the Gaza Strip reached with mediators and trying to make last-minute concessions.

"Hamas is reneging on agreement and creating a last-minute crisis that prevents an agreement from being reached. Hamas is abandoning the clear agreements reached with the mediators and with Israel in an attempt to exert pressure at the last minute," the statement said. Israel will not set a date for a meeting of the cabinet and government to approve the agreement until the mediators inform that Hamas has confirmed all its details, the statement added.On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas had agreed, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, to a 42-day ceasefire as part of the first stage of the agreement, which also includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages. The agreement will come into effect on January 19.

