Putin: Strategic Agreement With Iran Marks a New Era of Cooperation
The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia is of particular importance, since a major strategic partnership agreement with Iran will be signed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Your visit today is of particular importance. Because we will not only have the opportunity to discuss all areas of our cooperation, but we will also sign a major basic agreement between Russia and Iran on a comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin said at a meeting with Pezeshkian. The new treaty between Russia and Iran will give an additional impetus to all areas of cooperation between the countries, the president added.Russia and Iran continue to implement joint projects, including in nuclear energy, and there are other possible projects in the field of energy, Putin said.Putin also called the current pace of development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Iran as quite acceptable.Consultations between Russia and Iran on international agenda are in demand, Vladimir Putin said."Of course, our consultations on the international agenda are in great demand both in the world as a whole and, of course, in the region," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.The new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia will give an impetus to the development of relations between the countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.Pezeshkian added that he had spoken with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei before meeting with Putin, adding that the supreme leader stressed importance of developing relations with Russia."As we have noted, our interaction is not only in the region, in the international arena, but also in terms of bilateral interaction, the development of trade, all this pleases us," the president added.Relations between Moscow and Tehran are of strategic importance and comprehensive nature, Pezeshkian said.Additionally, he said that the agreements on the construction of a nuclear power plant are very good, noting that they can be finalized on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia is of particular importance, since a major strategic partnership agreement with Iran will be signed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Your visit today is of particular importance. Because we will not only have the opportunity to discuss all areas of our cooperation, but we will also sign a major basic agreement between Russia and Iran on a comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin said at a meeting with Pezeshkian.
The new treaty between Russia and Iran
will give an additional impetus to all areas of cooperation between the countries, the president added.
Russia and Iran continue to implement joint projects, including in nuclear energy, and there are other possible projects in the field of energy, Putin said.
"We are continuing our major projects, including the nuclear energy project. We have other possible projects in the energy sector. There are good prospects in the field of logistics," Putin said during talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Moscow.
Putin also called the current pace of development of trade and economic relations
between Russia and Iran as quite acceptable.
Consultations between Russia and Iran on international agenda are in demand, Vladimir Putin said.
"Of course, our consultations on the international agenda are in great demand both in the world as a whole and, of course, in the region," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia will give an impetus to the development of relations between the countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"I am confident that today, after signing our major agreement, which covers all areas of activity of the two countries, including culture, economics, humanitarian relations, I am confident that this will give a great impetus to the development of bilateral relations and this will become a solid foundation for further movement forward," Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pezeshkian added that he had spoken with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei before meeting with Putin, adding that the supreme leader stressed importance of developing relations with Russia.
"As we have noted, our interaction is not only in the region, in the international arena, but also in terms of bilateral interaction, the development of trade, all this pleases us," the president added.
Relations between Moscow and Tehran are of strategic importance and comprehensive nature, Pezeshkian said.
"Relations with Russia are of strategic importance and comprehensive nature," Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Additionally, he said that the agreements on the construction of a nuclear power plant are very good, noting that they can be finalized on Friday.