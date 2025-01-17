https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/romania-scrambles-two-f-16-fighters-over-suspected-airspace-breach---defense-ministry-1121444884.html

Romania Scrambles Two F-16 Fighters Over Suspected Airspace Breach - Defense Ministry

Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets on Friday after the country's monitoring systems detected airspace violation, the Defense Ministry said.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said that it discovered traces of a possible drone crash not for from the Plauru village, located less than 1000 feet from Ukrainian town Izmail. At the same time, the National Military Command Center asked the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to notify the residents of Tulcea district about the situation. An alert signal was turned on before the return of F-16s to base. The command center also added that missions to monitor the airspace and study potential threats will continue.

