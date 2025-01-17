International
Romania Scrambles Two F-16 Fighters Over Suspected Airspace Breach - Defense Ministry
Romania Scrambles Two F-16 Fighters Over Suspected Airspace Breach - Defense Ministry
Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets on Friday after the country's monitoring systems detected airspace violation, the Defense Ministry said.
The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said that it discovered traces of a possible drone crash not for from the Plauru village, located less than 1000 feet from Ukrainian town Izmail. At the same time, the National Military Command Center asked the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to notify the residents of Tulcea district about the situation. An alert signal was turned on before the return of F-16s to base. The command center also added that missions to monitor the airspace and study potential threats will continue.
10:36 GMT 17.01.2025
Romanian pilots stand next to a Romanian Air Force F16 fighter jet parked inside a hangar of the Air Base 86, in Borcea, southern Romania, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Romanian pilots stand next to a Romanian Air Force F16 fighter jet parked inside a hangar of the Air Base 86, in Borcea, southern Romania, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2025
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets on Friday after the country's monitoring systems detected airspace violation, the Defense Ministry said.
The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said that it discovered traces of a possible drone crash not for from the Plauru village, located less than 1000 feet from Ukrainian town Izmail.
"Monitoring and surveillance systems detected violations of the airspace. In this regard, two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Borca airbase were scrambled into the air at 01:35 (23:35 GMT on Thursday). The aircraft returned to the base at 03:48," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, the National Military Command Center asked the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to notify the residents of Tulcea district about the situation. An alert signal was turned on before the return of F-16s to base. The command center also added that missions to monitor the airspace and study potential threats will continue.
