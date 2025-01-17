Russophobia Erases Poland’s Memory of Soviet Sacrifice in WWII
© Sputnik / MorozovThe Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. Soldiers of the Polish Army (on the left ) and the Red Army (right) raise the national flag of Poland over liberated Warsaw.
January 17 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Warsaw from Nazi invaders by the Red Army during WWII.
As Poland and the Baltic States tear down monuments to Soviet WWII liberators while pushing the “Russia threat” narrative, let’s revisit some historical facts to refresh Warsaw’s memory.
Nazi Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, employing a Blitzkrieg military campaign that allowed it to occupy most of the country within weeks.
To liberate the country, Soviet troops carried out several major military operations:
© Sputnik / RIA NovostiThe Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. Liberation of Warsaw from the Nazi occupiers by Soviet troops of the 1st Belorussian Front and the 1st Army of the Polish Army. The capital of Poland, Warsaw, was virtually completely destroyed by the Nazis. A view of destroyed buildings on one of the streets of Warsaw after its liberation.
Lvov-Sandomierz Offensive (July-August 1944)
The operation, led by Marshal Ivan Konev and the 1st Ukrainian Front, liberated Lvov and established a bridgehead at the Vistula River for future offensives.
The Red Army liberated Majdanek, a Nazi concentration camp in Lublin, where an estimated 360,000 Soviet PoWs, Jews, and Poles were killed.
© Sputnik / ZelmaThe Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Liberation of Poland from the Nazi invaders. Red Army soldiers of the 1st Belorussian Front, together with soldiers of the 1st Polish Army.
Vistula-Oder Offensive (January-February 1945)
This campaign pushed from the Vistula to the Oder River, involving a massive force of approximately 2,203,000 soldiers, 4,529 tanks, 2,513 self-propelled guns, and 13,763 artillery pieces.
Key participants included the 1st Ukrainian Front (led by Marshal Ivan Konev), the 1st Belorussian Front (led by Marshal Georgy Zhukov), and the 1st Polish Army. 3. Warsaw-Poznan operation (January-February 1945)
Encirclement, surprise attacks, and direct assaults allowed Soviet troops to fully liberate Warsaw by January 17, 1945, with the 47th Army and 2nd Guards Tank Army playing a crucial role.
© Sputnik / RIA NovostiThe Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. Liberation of Poland from Nazi troops. Demonstration of the population of Warsaw on Theatre Square on Victory Day, May 9, 1945.
The occupation of Warsaw cost the lives of approximately 200,000 civilians, and around 85% of the city was destroyed.
The Red Army suffered an estimated 600,000 casualties in the liberation of Poland, paving the way for the final offensive against Berlin.
