https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/russophobia-erases-polands-memory-of-soviet-sacrifice-in-wwii-1121449106.html

Russophobia Erases Poland’s Memory of Soviet Sacrifice in WWII

Russophobia Erases Poland’s Memory of Soviet Sacrifice in WWII

Sputnik International

January 17 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Warsaw from Nazi invaders by the Red Army during WWII.

2025-01-17T14:03+0000

2025-01-17T14:03+0000

2025-01-17T14:03+0000

world

poland

warsaw

wwii

fascists

nazi

nazi germany

soviet army

soviet red army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121448439_0:308:2550:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_6c1f87b9f53f56bf8bccd5f999800539.jpg

As Poland and the Baltic States tear down monuments to Soviet WWII liberators while pushing the “Russia threat” narrative, let’s revisit some historical facts to refresh Warsaw’s memory.Nazi Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, employing a Blitzkrieg military campaign that allowed it to occupy most of the country within weeks.To liberate the country, Soviet troops carried out several major military operations: Lvov-Sandomierz Offensive (July-August 1944) The operation, led by Marshal Ivan Konev and the 1st Ukrainian Front, liberated Lvov and established a bridgehead at the Vistula River for future offensives. The Red Army liberated Majdanek, a Nazi concentration camp in Lublin, where an estimated 360,000 Soviet PoWs, Jews, and Poles were killed. Vistula-Oder Offensive (January-February 1945) This campaign pushed from the Vistula to the Oder River, involving a massive force of approximately 2,203,000 soldiers, 4,529 tanks, 2,513 self-propelled guns, and 13,763 artillery pieces. Key participants included the 1st Ukrainian Front (led by Marshal Ivan Konev), the 1st Belorussian Front (led by Marshal Georgy Zhukov), and the 1st Polish Army. 3. Warsaw-Poznan operation (January-February 1945) Encirclement, surprise attacks, and direct assaults allowed Soviet troops to fully liberate Warsaw by January 17, 1945, with the 47th Army and 2nd Guards Tank Army playing a crucial role. The occupation of Warsaw cost the lives of approximately 200,000 civilians, and around 85% of the city was destroyed. The Red Army suffered an estimated 600,000 casualties in the liberation of Poland, paving the way for the final offensive against Berlin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/kremlin-on-warsaws-hostile-actions-poland-been-hating-russians-for-centuries-1110236450.html

poland

warsaw

nazi germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

january 17 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of warsaw from nazi invaders by the red army during wwii, who liberated poland in wwii, who liberated warsaw in wwii, when was warsaw liberated from nazi invaders, how was poland liberated from the nazis