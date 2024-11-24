International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/80-years-ago-red-army-liberated-the-baltics-where-neo-nazism-has-once-again-reared-its-ugly-head-1120991629.html
80 Years Ago Red Army Liberated the Baltics, Where Neo-Nazism Has Once Again Reared Its Ugly Head
80 Years Ago Red Army Liberated the Baltics, Where Neo-Nazism Has Once Again Reared Its Ugly Head
Sputnik International
Sunday marks the 80th anniversary of the Red Army's Baltic Operation, which culminated in the liberation of the region from Nazi German and collaborator forces. How did the operation proceed? And how is it remembered today? Sputnik explores.
2024-11-24T19:17+0000
2024-11-24T19:21+0000
military
adolf hitler
military & intelligence
baltics
latvia
riga
red army
nazis
nazi
lithuania
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120991780_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9661e866e86823c17c8014b43943a4.jpg
Between September 14 and November 24, 1944, the Red Army carried out a massive counteroffensive in the Baltic region, with the operation involving some 1.5 mln troops, 17,500 guns and heavy mortars, 3,000+ tanks and self-propelled artillery pieces, and over 2,600 aircraft.Arrayed against them was Nazi Germany’s battle-hardened Army Group North, including over 571,500 troops, 7,000 guns and mortars, 1,200+ tanks and assault guns and 400 aircraft, plus 43,000 Hiwi SS auxiliary volunteers recruited among the local population.In battles stretching across a front up to 1,000 km in length and 400 km in depth, forces from the Leningrad Front, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Baltic Fronts, the 3rd Belorussian Front and the Baltic Fleet smashed through heavily echeloned and fortified defenses, with the main thrust of the operation initially directed toward Riga, Latvia before being redirected toward the strategic Lithuanian Baltic Sea port of Klaipeda – a move which surprised Wehrmacht commanders and ultimately led to the pocketing of as many as 200,000 German troops from the 16th and 18th Armies in the so-called Courland Pocket, western Latvia, where they would remain trapped until the end of the war in May 1945.The Estonian capital of Tallinn was liberated on September 26, with Riga taken on October 22. Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, had been freed earlier in mid-July 1944 as part of the third phase of the Operation Bagration summer counteroffensive. From September 29-November 24, Soviet forces engaged the Nazis in fierce fighting for the west Estonian archipelago of Moonsund.Overall German losses included over 200,000 troops, 33,500 of whom became POWs. 61,648 Soviet troops were killed, with left 218,622 injured or sick. 112 Red Army servicemen and officers were awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title. 332,000 received other medals and orders.Why Was the Baltic Operation Important?The German defeat in the Baltics opened the door to East Prussia, cut off key transport arteries and deprived Berlin of farmland, and oil shale processing plants in Estonia which provided the Nazis some 500,000 tons of petroleum products per year.Soviet and Russian historians have dubbed the Baltic Operation the eighth of “Stalin’s Ten Blows” – ten strategic offensives carried out in 1944 which culminated in the liberation of the western Soviet Union, and pushed the front into eastern Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia and Hungary.The defeat also had important ideological implications, not least of which being Adolf Hitler’s plans to resettle the Baltics with ethnic Germans, and deport or exterminate the local population. These ambitions were based in Nazi lore of the ancient German knights’ conquest of the region in the 13th century, which reduced local populations to serfdom status. The Baltics were also key to Hitler’s “Final Solution” for Jews, Roma, Russians, and local antifascist fighters, with Latvia alone home to 23 concentration camps and 18 ghettos.How is the Baltic Operation Remembered Today?While more than 200,000 ethnic Balts served in the Red Army during WWII (including over 108,000 Lithuanians, 85,000 Latvians, and up to 30,000 Estonians), their heroism, and that of the other Soviet troops who liberated the Baltics from the Nazis, has largely been forgotten by the three countries’ modern governments, whose nationalism and lionization of local SS volunteers, rewriting of history books and demolition of monuments to the Red Army have echoed processes taking place in Ukraine following the 2005 color revolution and the 2014 coup.The modern-day Baltic states’ political class has been characterized by unparalleled disdain for Russia within the EU and NATO, and cheerleading for Kiev in the NATO-sponsored proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.Their efforts have taken a heavy toll on the three nations’ welfare and even basic demographic viability, with the Baltics suffering among the highest rates of deindustrialization and depopulation among the post-Soviet republics. Between 1991 and 2023, the populations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania dropped from 1.5 to 1.3 mln (14%), 2.6 to 1.8 mln (31%) and 3.7 to 2.8 mln (25%), respectively.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/estonia-nurturing-atrocious-legacy-of-nazi-collaborators-in-neocon-driven-rewrite-of-wwii------1120247475.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221214/by-demanding-russias-complete-isolation-baltics-risk-economic-annihilation-heres-why-1105452660.html
baltics
latvia
riga
lithuania
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120991780_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_058d4b91a506945c3729aaee6b79dfb0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
when did ussr defeat nazis in the baltics, what are baltic attitudes toward nazis today, when did red army free vilnius, tallinn and riga
when did ussr defeat nazis in the baltics, what are baltic attitudes toward nazis today, when did red army free vilnius, tallinn and riga

80 Years Ago Red Army Liberated the Baltics, Where Neo-Nazism Has Once Again Reared Its Ugly Head

19:17 GMT 24.11.2024 (Updated: 19:21 GMT 24.11.2024)
© Sputnik / David TrahtenbergResidents of Tallinn, Estonia speak to Soviet tankers amid the city's liberation from Nazi forces, September 21, 1944.
Residents of Tallinn, Estonia speak to Soviet tankers amid the city's liberation from Nazi forces, September 21, 1944. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2024
© Sputnik / David Trahtenberg
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Sunday marks the 80th anniversary of the Red Army's Baltic Operation, which culminated in the liberation of the region from Nazi German and collaborator forces. How did the operation proceed? And how is it remembered today? Sputnik explores.
Between September 14 and November 24, 1944, the Red Army carried out a massive counteroffensive in the Baltic region, with the operation involving some 1.5 mln troops, 17,500 guns and heavy mortars, 3,000+ tanks and self-propelled artillery pieces, and over 2,600 aircraft.
Arrayed against them was Nazi Germany’s battle-hardened Army Group North, including over 571,500 troops, 7,000 guns and mortars, 1,200+ tanks and assault guns and 400 aircraft, plus 43,000 Hiwi SS auxiliary volunteers recruited among the local population.
In battles stretching across a front up to 1,000 km in length and 400 km in depth, forces from the Leningrad Front, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Baltic Fronts, the 3rd Belorussian Front and the Baltic Fleet smashed through heavily echeloned and fortified defenses, with the main thrust of the operation initially directed toward Riga, Latvia before being redirected toward the strategic Lithuanian Baltic Sea port of Klaipeda – a move which surprised Wehrmacht commanders and ultimately led to the pocketing of as many as 200,000 German troops from the 16th and 18th Armies in the so-called Courland Pocket, western Latvia, where they would remain trapped until the end of the war in May 1945.
© Photo : Ministry of Defense of the USSRSoviet map of the Baltic Operation showing its progression between September and November 1944. Note the formation of the so-called Courland Pocket, which trapped hundreds of thousands of Wehrmacht troops in western Latvia.
Soviet map of the Baltic Operation showing its progression between September and November 1944. Note the formation of the so-called Courland Pocket, which trapped hundreds of thousands of Wehrmacht troops in western Latvia, where they would remain until the end of the war. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2024
Soviet map of the Baltic Operation showing its progression between September and November 1944. Note the formation of the so-called Courland Pocket, which trapped hundreds of thousands of Wehrmacht troops in western Latvia.
© Photo : Ministry of Defense of the USSR
The Estonian capital of Tallinn was liberated on September 26, with Riga taken on October 22. Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, had been freed earlier in mid-July 1944 as part of the third phase of the Operation Bagration summer counteroffensive. From September 29-November 24, Soviet forces engaged the Nazis in fierce fighting for the west Estonian archipelago of Moonsund.
Overall German losses included over 200,000 troops, 33,500 of whom became POWs. 61,648 Soviet troops were killed, with left 218,622 injured or sick. 112 Red Army servicemen and officers were awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title. 332,000 received other medals and orders.
© Sputnik / Yan TichonovRuins in the ancient Latvian capital of Riga, which suffered greatly in fierce street-to-street and house-to-house fighting between German and Soviet forces in September and October 1944. Significant resources were committed toward painstakingly rebuilding the Old City after the war.
Ruins in the ancient Latvian capital of Riga, which suffered greatly in fierce street-to-street and house-to-house fighting between German and Soviet forces in September and October 1944. Significant resources were committed toward painstakingly rebuilding the Old City after the war. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2024
Ruins in the ancient Latvian capital of Riga, which suffered greatly in fierce street-to-street and house-to-house fighting between German and Soviet forces in September and October 1944. Significant resources were committed toward painstakingly rebuilding the Old City after the war.
© Sputnik / Yan Tichonov

Why Was the Baltic Operation Important?

The German defeat in the Baltics opened the door to East Prussia, cut off key transport arteries and deprived Berlin of farmland, and oil shale processing plants in Estonia which provided the Nazis some 500,000 tons of petroleum products per year.
Soviet and Russian historians have dubbed the Baltic Operation the eighth of “Stalin’s Ten Blows” – ten strategic offensives carried out in 1944 which culminated in the liberation of the western Soviet Union, and pushed the front into eastern Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia and Hungary.
The defeat also had important ideological implications, not least of which being Adolf Hitler’s plans to resettle the Baltics with ethnic Germans, and deport or exterminate the local population. These ambitions were based in Nazi lore of the ancient German knights’ conquest of the region in the 13th century, which reduced local populations to serfdom status. The Baltics were also key to Hitler’s “Final Solution” for Jews, Roma, Russians, and local antifascist fighters, with Latvia alone home to 23 concentration camps and 18 ghettos.
© SputnikWehrmacht troops surrender en masse during the operation to liberate Vilnius. 1944.
Wehrmacht troops surrender en masse during the operation to liberate Vilnius. 1944. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2024
Wehrmacht troops surrender en masse during the operation to liberate Vilnius. 1944.
© Sputnik

How is the Baltic Operation Remembered Today?

While more than 200,000 ethnic Balts served in the Red Army during WWII (including over 108,000 Lithuanians, 85,000 Latvians, and up to 30,000 Estonians), their heroism, and that of the other Soviet troops who liberated the Baltics from the Nazis, has largely been forgotten by the three countries’ modern governments, whose nationalism and lionization of local SS volunteers, rewriting of history books and demolition of monuments to the Red Army have echoed processes taking place in Ukraine following the 2005 color revolution and the 2014 coup.
The Bronze Soldier of Tallinn monument is seen during the Victory Day celebrations, marking the the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Tallin, Estonia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2024
World
Estonia: Nurturing Atrocious Legacy of Nazi Collaborators in Neocon-Driven Rewrite of WWII
22 September, 15:39 GMT
The modern-day Baltic states’ political class has been characterized by unparalleled disdain for Russia within the EU and NATO, and cheerleading for Kiev in the NATO-sponsored proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.
Their efforts have taken a heavy toll on the three nations’ welfare and even basic demographic viability, with the Baltics suffering among the highest rates of deindustrialization and depopulation among the post-Soviet republics. Between 1991 and 2023, the populations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania dropped from 1.5 to 1.3 mln (14%), 2.6 to 1.8 mln (31%) and 3.7 to 2.8 mln (25%), respectively.
Map of the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
By Demanding Russia’s ‘Complete Isolation,’ Baltics Risk Economic Annihilation: Here’s Why
14 December 2022, 13:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала